Rove Hotels Crosses 3,000 Operational Rooms in Dubai

Rove City Walk – a fuss-free urban lifestyle retreat located in Dubai’s latest and most popular hangout City Walk – has just opened.

Rove City Walk is situated in one of Dubai’s trendiest district, right opposite to the Coca Cola Arena Dubai, offering Rovers (guests) great access to world-class entertainment, high-end shopping, cool dining spots, cinema, family-friendly attractions and more.

A hyper-connected location, the hotel is just a few minutes away from Downtown Dubai and La Mer Beach and with easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road.

Rove Hotels, the UAE’s unconventional lifestyle hospitality brand, has just opened Rove City Walk, crossing 3,000 operational rooms in the Emirate of Dubai. Rove City Walk is the brand’s latest property, located in Dubai’s coolest creative lifestyle community, home to the latest and most popular hangouts. The hotel offers Rovers (guests) the perfect excuse to experience City Walk’s iconic urban lifestyle by being at the heart of it all – directly opposite to the biggest event arena in the city – Coca-Cola Arena Dubai. This makes it the ideal spot for those attending or organising events, shopping at high-end retail stores, experiencing some of the hottest dining outlets, cinema, family-friendly attractions and, even an indoor tropical forest full of exotic plants and creatures, among others.

“At Rove, we believe in offering Rovers – the modern global nomads, a fun, fuss-free and affordable accommodation while they explore without borders. With convenience and great service as the key to everything the brand has to offer, we are always looking for well-connected locations to add to our collection of ever-growing hotels. The latest addition – Rove City Walk, brings Rove’s much-loved concept and accessible hospitality to one of Dubai’s most premium locations, and gives visitors an unbeatable jump-off point to start their Dubai adventure from.” says Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels.

Cool, Comfortable Stays

Rove City Walk features artsy modern design themed around music. The hotel’s instagrammable interiors include musical instruments, a collection of vinyls and references to regional and international artists, both past and present, at every corner. Furthermore, Rovers checking into Rove City Walk will be greeted to the tune of local DJ’s and musicians, who will be performing at the hotel lobby at key times.

The hotel features a total of 566 Rover rooms, as well as interconnecting family rooms to accommodate larger groups and those who like to travel with their whole gang. There are few things Rovers can’t do without, but don’t worry, at Rove City Walk each room is fully equipped with all the essentials to ensure a pleasant stay.

Funky design interiors

Outdoor swimming pool and sundeck

High-speed Wi-Fi access

Modern bathroom with power rain showers

Complimentary self-parking A 24-hour gym

Mini fridge for munchies

Coffee and tea making facilities

Large, ultra-secure safe

Rollaway bed suitable for a child

A 24-hour self-service laundromat

Universal USB wall sockets

#Stay in Dubai’s Latest and Most Popular Hangout – City Walk

Rove City Walk is an ideal choice for Rovers seeking to experience the urban lifestyle at its very best in one of Dubai’s coolest neighbourhoods where everyone is inspired to actively seek the unexpected. Featuring a selection of high-end retailers, multiple gourmet restaurants, unbeatable cinematic experience at Roxy Cinemas, and more. Rovers can look forward to a world of options within walking distance from the hotel, including access to the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai and the Green Planet – an enchanting bio-dome that invites visitors to explore our planet’s fascinating flora and fauna through an immersive expedition into the tropics. Best of all, the hotel is within walking distance from Dubai Metro, and just 5 minutes drive from the glittering Dubai Downtown, 10 minutes from La Mer Beach, and 15 minutes from the Dubai International Airport.

The Extras are Always Welcomed

Rove City Walk offers a variety of great food and beverage options to chill-out and enjoy at their all-day dining hangout – The Daily. The hotel features a welcoming outdoor pool to relax and float away to Downtown’s skyline. To complete the experience, Rovers will have access to on-site games such as foosball, video games and more.

Rove City Walk is also a great spot for those freelancing or working remotely. The hotel’s

co-working space is well equipped with free high-speed Wi-Fi and plenty of plugs to keep you powered. If you need something more, give a shoutout to our extra friendly Rovesters ever ready to help you with anything you need.

City Walk has plenty to discover with something exciting to explore at every step. Whether arriving solo, with family, or a bunch of friends looking to stay a day or more, Rove City Walk has a stay option to match every traveller’s preference.

A Rapid Expansion

With the new Rove City Walk and the much-anticipated opening of Rove Expo 2020, the only on-site hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai, on 1stOctober 2021, Rove Hotels’ footprint has quickly grown to cover the whole city of Dubai. A homegrown brand, Rove Hotels will end the year with 9 central locations across the Emirate, offering options for all travellers’ needs, whether they want to relax by the beach, enjoy an action-packed stay at Dubai Parks and Resorts or visit the city’s main tourist attractions.