World’s Ultimate Strongman Lands in Dubai

World’s Ultimate Strongman is taking place here in Dubai on Friday 17th September at the newly opened Sport Society in Mirdif.

The event features 21 of the strongest athletes on the planet competing for the title of world’s strongest.

Athletes this year include Oleksii Novikov, the winner of the WUS ‘Strength Island’ competition earlier in the year and Donna Moore, three-time winner of the World’s Strongest Woman competition. Žydrūnas Savickas, four-time World’s Strongest Man, will also make an appearance as an official.

Both the men’s and women’s events will see the athletes compete in a head-to-head format across five events; the log press, yoke walk, farmer’s walk, atlas stones, plus an unnamed mystery event.

Strong Gym HQ in Al Quoz will host a ‘meet the athlete’ event on Thursday 16th September at 10.30 am for the press to ask any questions and learn more about the event.