Abu Dhabi Cancels COVID-19 Testing Entry Requirements from within UAE

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic has approved the cancellation of COVID-19 testing entry requirements, effective Sunday, 19th September 2021, as part of the updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE, announced today.

The decision follows the announcement of a decreased COVID-19 infection rate in the emirate of 0.2 percent of total tests and the activation of the green pass system to enter some public places.

The committee will continue to monitor events and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.