Peru Officially Participates in Expo 2020 Dubai

For six months, Peru will exhibit all its biological and cultural diversity from its 25 regions, across the Andes, the coast, the jungle and the sea. This important international event will give a strong boost to the tourism and export activity of the country, which is currently in the process of recovery. We estimate that Peru’s participation in this Expo will reach US$70 million.

The Peru pavilion will have 2,500 m2 of area distributed over four floors, and will have rooms for doing business and a restaurant to promote its gastronomy. It was implemented by PROMPERÚ.

OPPORTUNITY FOR PERUVIAN COMPANIES

In a ceremony held on August 23rd in Lima, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez, highlighted that the participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is in line with the interests of the Government: achieving sustainable and decentralized tourism and foreign trade, which translates into benefits and opportunities for all Peruvians.

The Expo 2020 Dubai will hold business roundtables, business meetings, coordination meetings, and culinary and cultural activities. In this context, the Peru Moda and Peru Natura – Dubai Forum, the Peru Food and Beverage Expo, the business roundtable for decoration products and hotel items for the Horeca sector (hotels and restaurants) will also be held, among other activities.

It should be noted that Peru’s participation in this international event has also been possible thanks to the work of the multi-sector committee created for this purpose, the commitment of talented Peruvians and the companies that are betting on this great event, such as DP World, Pisco 1615 and Flo Trading, which became the first sponsors.

SNEAK PEAK

During the ceremony, a sneak peak of what will be the Peruvian pavilion was shown, the same that has the concept of Timeless Peru. Through this message, the Peruvian exhibition will offer a sensory experience through its historical and culinary legacy.

The Peruvian pavilion is the second largest in Latin American countries, and will be strategically located in the Expo’s ‘Mobility’ area, in a space with a large public flow that will guarantee a high number of visitors.