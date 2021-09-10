Global Village Hosts Burn the Floor Dance Production during Season 26

Guests will witness the groundbreaking choreography and moves that have amazed audiences around the world for 20 years.

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has given guests the latest sneak peek of what to expect this coming season with confirmation that internationally-renowned dancing show Burn The Floor is making its way to the park. A jam-packed entertainment calendar is an integral part of the Global Village guest experience. The renowned show will be starring on the Global Village main stage in March 2022 and the talented “Burn The Floor” artists will be appearing for the very first time in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The show is the ultimate high-voltage theatrical dance experience exploding with jaw-dropping choreography, heart-pounding music and breath-taking moves.

Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment, Global Village, said: “We are delighted that Burn The Floor is joining our entertainment line-up for the new season. For 20 years, this production has lit up stages around the world. The show has revolutionised ballroom dancing and thrilled audiences in over 130 cities worldwide. At Global Village, we work hard to bring the world’s biggest shows to people who wouldn’t normally have the chance to see them. Burn The Floor’s debut next spring is a fantastic example of this. We are putting the finishing touches on our extensive entertainment calendar and our guests are promised an unforgettable entertainment experience this Season.”

Since 1997, Burn The Floor has performed in over 30 countries, breathing new life into traditional dances such as the Viennese Waltz and Foxtrot with groundbreaking moves and choreography. The production has headlined Broadway in New York City and the West End in London, embodying the passion of the Tango and Paso Doble and revels in the sheer energy of the Cha Cha, the Samba, Rumba and Jive. The show has also featured several alumni of various international versions of Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance. As such, Burn The Floor’s performance at Global Village is already a “must attend” event for guests and all those with a passion for dance.

Harley Medcalf, Founder and Producer of Burn The Floor, added: “We have performed around the world, twenty seven counties to date, and never in the Middle East! So, we are really challenged and excited with this opportunity. It’s always inspiring for us to visit a new part of the world and bring our unique show to a fresh audience so the entire company is counting the days! Dance is an international language, and our shared belief that creativity and entertainment unites people from across the globe makes Global Village the perfect destination for our Middle East debut. We can’t wait to share the joy of dance, bringing our ground breaking production to Dubai next spring.”

Burn The Floor will perform on Global Village’s iconic main stage in March 2022. Guests can experience this incredible show with their Global Village entry ticket. This is just one more reason to purchase the Global Village VIP packs, which go on sale September 4th. More updates will follow as Global Village gets ready to launch Season 26 on October 26.

For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.