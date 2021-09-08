Get Paid To Capture Expo 2020 & Explore Everything Dubai Has To Offer

Rove Hotels, the region’s unconventional hospitality brand, is inviting content creators from around the world to apply for a dream job in Dubai and be the first-ever Roving Reporter.

Rove will cover travel expenses, hotel accommodation, monthly remuneration and unlimited food and drinks. The Roving Reporter will have access to Rove’s creative hubs, Nikon’s premium gear and lots of other cool perks for the period of 6 months.

The Roving Reporter will get access to the best of Expo 2020 Dubai as well as the most exciting attractions and events across the city and get exposure on Rove social media channels.

Interested content creators can apply via media@rovehotels.combefore 12th September 2021.

The perfect job does exist. Rove Hotels is inviting an Instagram-savvy traveller to spend six months with the best seats in the house to capture the making of a new world at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, doesn’t it? Rove Expo 2020, the only on-site hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai, is here to make it happen!

The Roving Reporter will be a 6-months experience, giving the individual an opportunity to document Expo 2020 Dubai first-hand with access to tons of action-packed events, trying out heaps of exotic food, attending larger than life daily shows, national day celebrations, witnessing mind-blowing innovations, and much more. To add to the thrill, the Roving Reporter will also have access to exciting events happening simultaneously at other Rove Hotels’, and front row seats to cool attractions, events and activities happening across the emirate of Dubai.

Rove will take care of all travel costs and ensure the Roving Reporter has access to the best facilities – Rove’s creative hubs such as the podcast studio, the #RoveWithNikon studio, and use Nikon’s premium gear to enhance their experience. In addition to experiencing all of the cool activities Dubai has to offer, the Roving Reporter will receive AED 5,000 remuneration on a monthly basis, free accommodation at one of the Rove Hotels’ in town, complimentary meals at The Daily restaurant and other outlets around the city, as well as bragging rights and social media exposure across Rove channels.

As the Roving Reporter, you will be a creatively fueled individual with excellent photography and videography skills, creating amazing content for social platforms including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Do you think you have it in you? If yes, apply via media@rovehotels.com together with your portfolio or social media channels before 12th September 2021.