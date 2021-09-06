UAE Government Launches “United Global Emirates” Campaign

United Global Emirates to highlight incentives and benefits offered to investors, entrepreneurs and talents

The campaign seeks to reassert the UAE’s status as a magnet for investment, creativity, innovation and achievement.

The UAE Government has unveiled a global campaign to attract foreign investment and talents and promote the features that distinguish the UAE as one of the world’s most dynamic, competitive and innovative business hubs.

The “United Global Emirates” campaign will champion the world-class capabilities, services, infrastructure, legal frameworks and resources available to international investors, entrepreneurs and professional talents. The campaign will also highlight the benefits to entrepreneurs, start-ups and investors of all sizes and stages of choosing the UAE as a launch platform for their enterprises.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted, “We are launching “United Global Emirates”, an international campaign to highlight the benefits and incentives that the UAE offers to help entrepreneurs go global. We invite talents from all over the world to make their ideas a reality in the #United_Global_Emirates.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, tweeted, “The launch of our new economic campaign aims to secure the UAE’s position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years. Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise & investments.”

The “United Global Emirates” comes as the UAE enters a new phase of its growth, with aims to establish the country as one of the best in the world over the next 50 years in the run up to the UAE Centennial. It will emphasize the most promising sectors for investment and the outstanding lifestyle in the UAE, positioning the country as an ideal destination to live in, work and invest.

With open skies policies, competitive investment benefits, free zones for 100% foreign ownership, and advanced airports that connect the East with the West, the UAE has become the globe in one country in less than five decades.

The “United Global Emirates” will build on the UAE’s “Impossible is possible” brand to reassert the nation’s status as a magnet for investment, creativity, innovation and achievement – a place where big ideas can be transformed into reality. It will highlight the features that make the UAE a global nation, attractive to more than 190 nationalities.

Reasons to invest in the UAE