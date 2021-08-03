Dubai is famous for being one of the world’s most picturesque, cinematic and iconic destinations with incredible landmarks, stunning natural scenery and unique experiences that look like scenes straight from an epic blockbuster movie!

The new Dubai Summer Story contest, launched as part of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) festival, challenges the city’s creative community to capture on video what makes summer in Dubai such a special, exciting and enjoyable time of year – with the best video winning the top prize of AED100,000!

Made especially for Instagram under the theme ‘Dubai Summer Story’, the HD videos can range from 30 seconds to one minute in length and must cover three great activities from food, shopping, hotels, family fun and citywide attractions. Videos can be uploaded to Instagram with the tag @dsssocial using #DubaiSummerStory. The Dubai Summer Story contest is open until 24 August.

Budding videographers can create their 4K video using any effects, filters, on-screen text or voice overs they need to help their recording stand out from the crowd. The finished product should be more like a Hollywood or Bollywood feature film trailer than a homemade mini movie, with great production and top of the range visuals showing the world everything that makes Dubai the ultimate summer season destination.

Videographers taking part in the Dubai Summer Story contest are asked to ensure their films respect the UAE’s cultural and societal traditions, with a modest dress code and no alcoholic beverages or shisha displayed. For terms and conditions, please click here.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s DSS will be held until 4 September. The festival follows all of the important health and safety rules, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.

