EV Lab to Host Interactive Pop-Ups at Major Malls Across the UAE

EV Lab Partners with Majid Al Futtaim to Bring Electric Vehicles to the Masses.

To bring electric vehicles closer to the community and encourage them to embrace the clean transport movement, EV Lab, a first-of-its-kind omnichannel, multi-brand electric vehicle platform, will launch special EV pop-ups during Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2021 in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim.

DSS will serve as another strong platform for EV Lab to highlight the value that electric vehicles bring to users and the community, in addition to providing a detailed view of the new EVs available to help drive awareness.

The first EV Lab pop-up, as part of DSS 2021, will be held at the Mall of the Emirates from July 7 to 17, followed by a second showcase at Mirdif City Centre from August 15 to 24. The dedicated pop-ups will feature models of EV cars including the Tesla Model 3, Mercedes EQC, MG ZS EV, among others which the community will be able to test drive. EV Lab experts will take visitors through the features and value-additions offered by each of the models.

The pop-ups by EV Lab will complement the ongoing initiatives by the UAE government to promote clean transport. In addition to cutting emissions by a quarter by 2030 and promote energy sector diversification in line with the UAE Clean Energy Agenda 2050, several new initiatives have been introduced to encourage the use of EVs. Majid Al Futtaim’s partnership with EV Lab will help bring EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Mercedes EQC for customers to interact with.

For example, the Roads and Transport Authority has announced that EVs in Dubai will get access to free parking in designated slots and a free Salik tag. This is in addition to the EV Green Charger initiative that was recently announced by the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), which has installed around 300 charging stations across the Emirate.

Kevin Chalhoub, Founder & CEO at EV Lab, said: “Through our participation at Dubai Summer Surprises, we are highlighting the long-term value of switching to electric vehicles so that the community can learn more about the benefits EVs have to offer and experience the excitement of test-driving them. This will also serve as a way to create awareness around the concept ahead of Expo 2020 as the UAE focuses on working towards achieving net zero carbon emissions. The pop-ups will become destinations for visitors to the malls, where they can learn all about EVs and the new models available. For EV manufacturers and dealers, this is a great opportunity to engage with potential customers as well as to strengthen their brand visibility. With its strong portfolio of malls in the country, Majid Al Futtaim provides us the platform to promote the clean transport mode to the largest possible section of the community through our pop-ups located in key malls in the city.”

Fuad Sharaf, Managing Director, UAE Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, stated: “With less than 100 days until Expo2020 welcomes the world to its six-month mega event, we at Majid Al Futtaim, are excited to help build momentum to raise awareness about the future of mobility. There is no better way to raise awareness other than having people experience what electric vehicles can offer. Sustainability is an important pillar at Majid Al Futtaim, and one way to raise public awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles is to engage our customers by offering test drives and face-to-face learning experiences led by experts. Through our ability to reach a vast number of people, we look forward to supporting the UAE’s Clean Energy Agenda 2050, by introducing educational and interactive pop-ups across our malls.”

With its slogan ‘Feel Electric,’ EV Lab is focused on driving the transition to sustainable mobility through leveraging the benefits that electric vehicles provide to air quality, the overall environment, as well as towards diversified economic growth. EV Lab partners with key automotive players to offer a selection of the best EV products available in the market.

What Mercedes, Audi and MG Motor have to say:

Elmer Arnautovic, Director, Marketing Communications, Audi said: ‘We are very excited to be partnering with EV Lab to bring electric vehicles closer to customers than ever before and make them accessible across the UAE. Audi strives to always lead in the electric sphere, and with our e-tron range we have come a long way in reshaping perceptions around the future of mobility. With our flagship RS e-tron GT on display with EV Lab we bring a modern reinterpretation of the Gran Turismo, offering the best in sportiness and power to the electric segment, and cementing the e-tron’s position as a leader in premium electric mobility.’

Hisham Elsahn, General Manager, Inter Emirates Motors (IEM), official distributor for MG Motor in the UAE, said: “We are extremely proud to see the MG ZS EV join forces with EV Lab. The MG ZS EV is packed with features that will appeal to even the most ardent petrol-head. A 100% electric car, the MG ZS EV fast-charge promises 80% charge in just 40 minutes. Three driving modes, Eco, Normal, and Sport, and multiple driver customisation options, all at an attractive price point

with 200,000kms manufacturers and drive-train battery warranty, making the MG ZS EV a great companion for any kind of drive.”

Sahra ISLA – Marketing Manager, Gargash – Mercedes BENZ said: “The adoption of EVs is set to enter the fast lane in our region, especially in tech-savvy urban hubs like Dubai. Our electric ambition is in full swing, by as early as 2030, we aim towards having 30% of our vehicles sold to feature electric powertrains – this includes all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. The list is far from complete: with the highly anticipated EQS arriving at the end of this year and EQA, further models based on the new Mercedes Benz EQ architecture will follow soon. We are delighted to have found EV Lab to support our vision in achieving our ambitious goals, and look forward to further collaborations.