Dubai Summer Surprises Gears Up for an Exciting 24th Edition

Another edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is finally here! Back for its 24th year, the annual retail celebration will feature 10 weeks of sensational shopping, food, fun and festivities, super promotions, epic giveaways and fountain shows plus much more with daily activities taking place across the city from 1 July to 4 September.

Over the years, DSS has put Dubai firmly on the global shopping and tourism map. Not only is it widely considered the number one family summer destination for residents and visitors from around the region and beyond, but it also showcases the very best of what Dubai’s hospitality, hotel, restaurants, entertainment and retail sectors have to offer. This year’s fun packed Calendar of Events was officially announced on 27 June at a prestigious media event held at The View on Palm Jumeirah, the newly opened 52nd floor observation deck that gives a bird’s eye view of the city, including many of the great venues participating in DSS.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the latest DSS will offer something new, fresh and exciting to residents choosing to spend their summer here in the UAE and overseas visitors. Dubai’s world-renowned status as a fun, open, welcoming and safe destination will be on show, with all of the participating venues, stores, malls and landmarks following the important local health and safety procedures, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 24th edition of DSS will be 10 weeks of great events, rewarding shopping experiences and unrivalled fun within a safe environment that will firmly establish Dubai’s global position as the number one family destination this summer. The summer is a special time of year in Dubai; it is when the city comes alive and comes together to enjoy its famous landmarks, discover its renowned retail opportunities and enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences with friends and family. This year, DSS takes on even greater importance as it caters to residents who are opting to enjoy a staycation rather than a vacation abroad. With this in mind, the DSS calendar has been carefully crafted to appeal to people who call the city home while also wowing visitors from around the world.

“With this year shaping up to be extra special for the UAE, as Dubai will be hosting Expo 2020 from October and the nation proudly celebrating its Golden Jubilee on 2 December, DSS kick-starts not only a summer of superb promotions and world class events but will also serve as the launchpad for accelerated growth in Dubai’s tourism sector.in 2021 and beyond. With so much to show and offer this summer, we are truly delighted to once again welcome the world to Dubai during DSS.”

Here DFRE outlines the key activities, deals, sales, events, activations and more taking place across the city during this year’s DSS:

OPENING WEEKEND

The opening celebrations for this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises will include stunning projection shows held at two of the city’s best-loved landmarks: the IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City Mall and The Dubai Fountains at The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Taking place on 1 July, people can watch the shows in person, or broadcast live with performances choreographed to the tune of Dubai Kawkab Akhar. Anyone wishing to physically attend the DSS opening events must present proof of vaccination to book into one of the restaurants facing the fountains or visit either location.

The exact timings for the DSS opening shows at each location are:

Imagine show, Dubai Festival City Mall – 7.55pm

The Dubai Fountains at The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai – 8pm

RETAIL PROMOTIONS

DSS will welcome back a whole host of its most popular retail events and sales alongside great new promotions and deals to thrill shoppers from across the UAE and further afield. The DSS Summer Sale, running for the duration of DSS, will see more than 500 brands and 3,500 outlets offering savings of up to 25-75 per cent. Participating stores include homeware favourites Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm, make-up and cosmetics specialists M.A.C. and Faces, clothing brands Gap, Topshop, American Eagle Outfitters and Banana Republic plus kids and baby shops Monsoon Children, Justice and Mamas & Papas. Sports and fitness shoppers can get a kick out of great deals at Foot Locker while optical stores Prime Optics, Solaris and Vision Express will host big savings and promotions along with popular footwear merchants Chic Shoes, Florsheim, Opera Trading Co, Al Iscafi and Payless, with more great deals available at many other stores.

The 12 Hour Sale will help kick-start DSS on 1 July, inviting residents and visitors to explore great savings of up to 90 per cent off from 10am to 10pm at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. As an added incentive to customers, shoppers will be able to enter a draw for the chance to win one million SHARE points and become the 12 Hour Sale SHARE Millionaire. To take part, Majid Al Futtaim SHARE rewards members need to scan their receipts for a minimum of AED300 using the SHARE application to automatically be entered into the draw. On 4 July a winner will be drawn to win one million SHARE points.

The DSS SHARE Millionaire promotion will also return giving shoppers who spend AED300 or more at Majid Al Futtaim malls including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira and City Centre Me’aisem a chance to become a weekly winner of one million SHARE points. To enter, customers can either use their SHARE wallet or scan their shopping receipts using the app. There will be nine winners in total announced during DSS, with weekly prize draws taking place on 11, 18 & 25 July and on 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 August and finally on 7 September.

Running from 1 July to 4 September, DSS will host the DSS Save More When You Shop More with 1915 By Seddiqi & Sons promotion. Shoppers who buy any watch or accessory will receive 25 per cent off, with savings rising to 30 per cent if two watches or accessories are purchased and 35 per cent off for three watches or accessories. Two lucky shoppers will also win AED5,000 in gift vouchers for 1915 By Sedidqi & Sons each week, with four winners announced on the final week of DSS. A total of AED100,000 will be given away over the summer. Participating stores include 1915 By Seddiqi & Sons at BurJuman and Dubai Marina Mall, Seddiqi & Sons at The Dubai Mall and City Centre Mirdif, Guess Watches Boutique at Mall of the Emirates, Guess Watches & GC at City Centre Deira and Guess Boutique at BurJuman.

This year DSS will host the Modesh Daily Jackpot prize draw open to shoppers at Ibn Battuta Mall and Nakheel Mall. Shoppers who spend a minimum of AED200 can scan their receipts at the Customer Service Desk for a chance to win the daily Modesh Jackpot of AED10,000. The prize draw will be held daily until 7 August.

From 4 to 10 July, the Club Apparel x 6thstreet.com 24/7 DSS VAT On Us Week promotion will see Club Apparel brands across the city offer shoppers further savings on DSS sale prices with the VAT on them. Customers can take advantage of this great offer at stores and also 24 hours a day online at www.6thstreet.com. There will also be AED100,000 of Club Apparel points to be won during the week with 24 shoppers scooping 1,250 Club Apparel points (worth AED1,250) and seven people winning 10,000 Club Apparel points (worth AED10,000).

MALL ACTIVATIONS

At the start of DSS, City Walk will host appearances by classic children’s characters The Smurfs. Until 17 July, the venue’s courtyard will be transformed into a Smurf-themed wonderland with lots of activities and games for the whole family to enjoy. Open Sunday to Thursday from 2pm to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 10pm, activities include a Smurf House, Smurfette’s beauty corner, a Smurfs soccer field, daily meet and greets and much more.

This DSS, Dubai Festival City Mall will host a beach-themed activation featuring multiple activities, games, a playground and sandpit for kids to enjoy. Shoppers who spend AED300 will be entered into a raffle to win a gift card loaded with AED20,000, with draws held each week of DSS. Customers who spend AED300 can also win instant prizes by taking part in a range of fun games at the beach attraction.

Much-loved characters Tom & Jerry will bring their classic brand of cartoon chaos to Ibn Battuta Mall this DSS as part of the exciting and interactive Tom & Jerry Cheese Town Experience. Taking place in Dubai for the first time, fans can enjoy games, meet and greets with Tom & Jerry plus live musical shows featuring songs taken from the duo’s most famous cartoons. Visitors can also explore the evolution of Tom & Jerry over the years with original artwork, sculptures and animations on display. The Tom & Jerry Cheese Town Experience will take place from 1 to 30 July, with concerts held from 1 to 10 July.

The Beach opposite JBR will turn up the heat this DSS with residents and visitors able to enjoy red hot and exclusive deals at the venue’s wide range of eateries and attractions. As part of the DSS Summer Code promotion, families and friends will be able to scan a QR code to enjoy great savings on dining, leisure and retail experiences.

DINING OFFERS & EVENTS

This DSS will see the launch of Summer Restaurant Week. For a limited time, foodies can explore many of Dubai’s best restaurants, with special breakfast, lunch and dinner deals at great prices for all the family. Held from 11 to 21 August. Summer Restaurant Week will encourage residents and visitors to enjoy breakfast for AED69 for adults and AED25 for kids, two-course lunch menus at AED95 for adults and AED35 for kids and three-course dinners priced AED150 for adults and AED35 for kids.

From 20 to 21 July, The Big Eid Eat will feature special Eid dining events, menus, brunches and promotions for the whole family at great restaurants across the city. Diners at any of the Big Eid Eat venues will also have a chance to win AED20,000 in shopping vouchers. In addition, residents and visitors can enjoy a super selection of weekly dining deals and events held each week throughout summer in the city.

Foodies can eat, save and win great prizes this DSS with the citywide Dine & Win promotion. More than 300 of Dubai’s best-loved eateries, cafes and restaurants will invite diners to enjoy great food. Customers who spend AED 100 at any participating outlet will receive a scratch and win coupon and get a chance to win prizes, including ZOMATO membership. Eateries taking part in the Dine & Win promotion can be found in malls including: Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community, BurJuman, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall and Shurooq Community Centre. Diners and families can also visit venues at Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Union Cooperative Al Quoz, Wasl Vita, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51 and Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

FITNESS EVENTS

The 24th edition of DSS is about more than indulging in great retail therapy. This year, the celebration of shopping and family fun will also include a range of fun fitness events to help everyone get in shape and enjoy a healthy and active summer. The ideal workout for body and mind, residents and visitors can join Inspire Yoga Pilates and Fitness for daily sessions at its Al Manara and DIFC venues as part of the 30 classes in 30 days promotion. Priced at AED900, the offer is available until 4 September and booking in advance is required.

The ultimate outdoor adventure destination, Aventura Parks at Mushrif Park will welcome kids and adults to enjoy a host of activities such as nature trails, tree surfing, rope climbing and ziplining as part of a special line up of events for DSS. Available daily from 5pm to 12am for just AED99, the Aventura Summer Nights promotion gives visitors access to the park’s 24 ziplines, six circuits, 80 obstacles and more than 1,640 metres of games. The park’s Summer Enrichment Camp will present the ideal escape for youngsters with energy to burn. Offering a host of educational workshops as well as craft and skills sessions, the summer camp is available until 26 August from 9am to 6pm priced at AED240 per day, AED420 for two days or AED840 for a week with snacks and lunch included. Use the promo code ‘Summer10’ to enjoy 10 per cent off the price. Proving Aventura Parks is not just for kids, the venue will host its Aventura Cool Corporate Nights with fun team-building exercises and more available. Sessions are priced at AED110 per person and can be enjoyed from 5pm to 12am throughout DSS.

CITYWIDE EVENTS

La Perle, the awe-inspiring acrobatics show that combines dramatic stunts with thrilling music and more, will welcome guests with a host of summer deals. During DSS, kids under 12 can enjoy free access to the Al Habtoor City-based show when accompanied by a paying adult, UAE residents can enjoy 20 per cent off the price of a ticket and groups of four guests will receive 25 per cent off as part of a great friends and family deal.

Ever-popular comedy institution The Laughter Factory will celebrate 25 years of bringing smiles to the city with a special DSS line up of comedians. The jokes will be provided by Mike Marino, who has starred in TV shows including Frasier and Party of Five, Irish funnyman Mike Rice, and American humourist Corey Michaelis. The Laughter Factory standup shows will be held on 1 July at the Grand Millennium Hotel Barsha Heights and 2 July at the Grand Millennium Business Bay Hotel.

Taking place on 1 and 2 July, Regional Palette is a multi-language theatre festival being held in Dubai for the first time. Featuring short plays in four different Indian languages – Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Malayalam – the event will highlight and promote cultural diversity during its two nights of shows at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates.

Dubai Opera will welcome Faia Younan to the stage for an extra special DSS concert. A talented and gifted singer, Faia enjoys huge popularity among fans of Arabic language music and has performed to large crowds around the region and in Europe. Her show will take place on 8 July. Tickets are priced from AED195 to AED695 and can be purchased from www.dubaiopera.com and www.visitdubai.com.

Superstar Ragheb Alama will perform his sensational songs in a live concert at Dubai Opera on 15 and 16 July. In what promises to be an unforgettable two nights, Ragheb will charm his fans by singing many of his older hits along with newer songs. Tickets are priced from AED400 to AED1,500 and can be purchased from www.dubaiopera.com and www.visitdubai.com.

This Eid Al Adha, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will take to the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk for two live shows. A much-loved performer, Rahat will entertain fans new and old with his ‘Just Qawali’ show on 21 July and ‘Just Bollywood’ on 23 Jul4y. A favourite among the UAE’s South Asian expatriate community, tickets for the two shows are priced from AED200 for Silver Seats to AED1,250 for Royal Seats and are available from www.coca-cola-arena.com, Platinumlist.net and ae.bookmyshow.com. Doors open at 7.30pm, with the show due to start at 8.30pm.

RAFFLES & PRIZE DRAWS

This year’s DSS will feature great raffles, promotions and giveaways with super prizes up for grabs throughout the 10-week event. The Shop & Win promotion will see shoppers who spend AED200 at participating malls entered into a digital raffle to win a luxury Infiniti Q50 car. Six cars, worth a total of AED700,000, will be won this DSS between 1 July and 14 August with prize draws taking place on 9, 16, 23 & 30 July and on 6 & 14 August. Participating malls include: Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community, BurJuman, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall, Shurooq Community Centre, Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Union Cooperative Al Quoz, Wasl Vita, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Crown Mall and Central Mall.

This DSS Jumbo stores across Dubai will host the great Mobile Fest 2021 promotion, with shoppers able to enjoy big savings of up to AED2,000 when buying a new smartphone plus the chance to win 10 gaming consoles. The promotion includes 10 per cent off purchases up to AED200 for Commercial Bank of Dubai customers, two free games pre-loaded in a Magic Planet card, plus savings on tickets to Laguna Waterpark. Shoppers will also receive an additional AED100 off a new phone when trading in their old device.

DSS shoppers can win a brand new 2021 Mercedes C200 and AED25,000 in cash with a super summer-long promotion. The DSS Mercedes Mega Raffle is open to residents and visitors who buy a special coupon at ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations, ZOOM stores and stands in malls and other venues for just AED150. The raffle is also available online at www.idealz.com, and people purchasing an ‘Idealz Tee II’ for AED150 will receive a complimentary coupon. The DSS Mercedes Mega Raffle will be held throughout the summer until 25 September 2021.

Modesh & Dana

From 8 July until 28 August, Modesh World will once again welcome kids of all ages to explore a great selection of adventurous rides, games, edutainment activities and much more alongside everyone’s favourite characters, Modesh and Dana. The great family-themed pop-up experience will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2, 3 and The Arena. This year, Modesh and Dana will take visitors on a journey of adventure in a unique environment inspired by the lagoons where Modesh and Dana live. Activations will be family friendly where children and parents will enjoy an immersive theme park experience complete with retail and F&B zones. Additionally, the theme park will be home to some popular offerings for teenagers ranging from Battle Park activations to a zone for avid gamers by Geekay. Modesh World is open Sunday to Wednesday from 2pm to 10pm and Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 12am.

Modesh and Dana, everyone’s favourite friendly characters, will also make special appearances throughout the city during DSS. Families should look out for the duo at venues including:

Mall of The Emirates 1 & 4 July and 18 August Mirdif City Centre 12 & 22 July and 9 August City Centre Deira 14 & 10 July and 3 August Ibn Battuta Mall 5 & 26 July and 11 August Nakheel Mall 2 & 27 July and 16 August The Outlet Village 7 & 28 July and 17 August Circle Mall 13 July and 2 August Al Khawaneej Walk 3, 20 & 22 July and 15 August City Walk 19, 21 & 23 July Dubai Festival City Mall 6 July and 18 & 25 August

Live Performers

A host of amazing international entertainers will wow shoppers with great live performances throughout DSS. Residents and visitors should look out for shows by artists including traditional dancers from Russia, India, Spain, Mexico, Lebanon, Morocco, Africa, Brazil and more at locations including City Centre Mirdif, Nakheel Mall, City Centre Deira, Mall of the Emirates and malls around the city. Musicians will also enthrall shoppers with live saxophone and hand pipe performances as well as interactive and fun family shows that will amaze and entertain.

Hotel Offers

DSS is the perfect time to enjoy a summer break in the city with some of Dubai’s best hotels and resorts offering super deals on stays. Book a room at the Armani Hotel Dubai or the Address Sky View hotel during DSS and guests will receive free access to Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, VR Park and At The Top at Burj Khalifa. Guests staying at Caesars Palace Dubai on Bluewaters can enjoy the hotel’s great family rooms or suites and free breakfast at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant during their stay. The Palazzo Versace Dubai will welcome guests to enjoy a seven-night luxury stay in a Grand Suite with free breakfast for two adults and two children below 12, hotel credit to be used at selected F&B and spa outlets, access to the Executive Lounge and complimentary tickets for two adults and two children to Laguna Waterpark, Dubai Parks and Resorts and La Perle once during their stay. The DSS deal from Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai Marina includes an exclusive family offer of 50 per cent off the price of a second room, free breakfast, half price spa treatments and tickets to La Perle for two adults and two children. The H Hotel promises families a DSS holiday to remember with great deals including a free room upgrade and breakfast, guaranteed early check-in and late check-out, F&B and spa vouchers and complimentary dining for a maximum of two kids up to 12 years. The W Hotel Palm Jumeirah will be a super DSS vacation spot with 50 per cent off a second room and free breakfast for the whole family. The Doubletree by Hilton Business Bay hotel invites families to enjoy a getaway in the heart of the city that includes a two-night stay, free breakfast and dinner, plus 20 per cent off F&B and even unlimited ice lollies for the kids at the pool.

As part of The Summer of Rewards with U By Emaar, starting from 15 July until 15 September, all U By Emaar Members can enjoy extra benefits and offers when booking a hotel stay through the U by Emaar app. Savings of 20 per cent will be available for hotels including Armani Hotel Dubai, Address Dubai Marina, The Palace Downtown, Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown, Vida Creek Harbour and Vida Emirates Hills. Additionally, savings of 15 per cent are available to U By Emaar Members at the Address Downtown, Address Sky View, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall, Address Fountain Views and Vida Umm Al Quwain.

The Jumeirah One Dubai Summer Surprises will give Jumeirah One members staying at a Jumeirah hotel resort or residence in Dubai during DSS a chance to win 50’000 Jumeirah One Points. For every room and each night a member stays, they will have one entry into the prize draw – the more rooms booked and the longer they stay, the more chances of winning. The prize draw will take place on 9 September.

This year’s DSS takes place in partnership with key sponsors and stakeholders Emirates, AW Rostamani and RAK Bank, Majid Al Futtaim, Meraas – Dubai Holding, Merex, Nakheel Malls, Mercato Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Mall, Emaar Downtown and Dubai Marina Mall.