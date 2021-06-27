With the aim to provide the most memorable experience to the driving and racing community in the UAE, Dubai Autodrome, the country’s first fully integrated multi-purpose motorsport and entertainment facility, welcomed the summer season with newly designed activities for car lovers. These aim to cater to all, whether they are avid racing fans, casual car owners, or rookie kart drivers.

Car owners can drive their own vehicle during various car track days that Dubai Autodrome run monthly; these track days enable newbies and advanced drivers to test the peak performance of their own car in a safe environment and without any of the restraints of a public road. The facility also has a fleet of race cars and supercars that the public can try out during the Supercar Experience days, which run twice a week. In addition, the F1 style Formula DXB Max experience is available for those that wish to experience the aerodynamics and feel of an open-wheeled single seat race car.

Dubai Autodrome’s popular Outdoor Kartdrome will also be open for aspiring entries to the Sodi World Series (SWS) races, a unique kart racing tournament happening all around the world. Top kart drivers will have a chance to compete at the SWS World Finals historically held in Europe. For those in the beginner level, the facility will host the Rookie Race Nights, a series aimed at becoming a stepping-stone for them to develop their racing skills.

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome, said: “We are excited to enter the summer season with new activities at Dubai Autodrome. As one of Dubai’s premier entertainment attractions, we look forward to welcoming friends and families to enjoy fun experiences that are catered to both kids and adults. With these new events and activities in our facility, offering top-notch car and racing entertainment, we look forward to bring in new levels of excitement to the UAE community.”

Recently, Dubai Autodrome has entered a partnership with Arabian Gulf Mechanical Center (AGMC), the exclusive importer of luxury car brand BMW in Dubai. With this, an array of exciting BMW M cars will be available for the public to experience on track. This summer, they are offering customers a 20 per cent discount for the BMW 330i M-Sport driving experience until August 31, 2021.

Dubai Autodrome is a motorsport and entertainment facility located at the heart of Motor City. The facility includes a 5.39 KM circuit approved by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), and which has six different configurations. It also features Kartdrome, an indoor and outdoor track facility for racing activities for all age groups.