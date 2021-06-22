flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that it has partnered with Alhosn, the official UAE app for contact tracing and health testing related to COVID-19, to provide passengers with digital verification of COVID-19 medical records while travelling from the UAE. flydubai becomes the first airline to partner with Alhosn to offer this service to its passengers.

flydubai passengers, who are citizens, residents and visitors of the UAE, can now use the Alhosn app at check-in without having to present a printed copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result when travelling from Dubai.

This service is now available for flydubai passengers departing from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). Plans to integrate the service for flydubai flights departing from Dubai International (DXB), Terminal 3 are currently under development for future phases of the programme.

Announcing the partnership Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “We would like to thank Alhosn for their partnership and support in implementing this digital verification facility and we are pleased to become the first airline offer this service to the benefit of our passengers. As demand for travel continues to increase, flydubai is committed to providing our passengers with more ways to make their journey easier and more convenient. The Alhosn app helps us achieve this goal in a seamless, secure and effective manner.”

Developed in the UAE, Alhosn is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Health and Prevention and local health authorities and is endorsed by the National Authority for Emergency and Crisis Management. It is the official COVID-19 results app for the UAE and provides quick access to COVID-19 test results and vaccination information.

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. Passengers who book a flight through flydubai.com will receive complimentary global cover for COVID-19 related costs to offer greater peace of mind when travelling.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre and the IATA destination tracker for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. Passengers can also visit the COVID-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information. Some destinations will require printed copies of documents when travelling and passengers should regularly check the latest entry requirements for their destination.