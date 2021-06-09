Airline offering 5 weekly flights to Madrid and 4 flights a week to Barcelona with additional flights planned

With Spain welcoming fully vaccinated international visitors starting from tomorrow, UAE travellers planning their summer getaways can now choose from over 30 cities in 19 countries across the Emirates network that have opened their doors for tourism and business. From July, Emirates will operate over 280 weekly flights from Dubai to cities in Europe, the US, Middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways, for travellers who want to start their long-awaited adventures and experiences this summer without the hassle, cost or stress of quarantine.

Spain is the latest European country to welcome back tourists. From 7 June, tourists will be able to enter Spain if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before date of travel, or can present their Covid-19 PCR tests taken 48 hours prior to arrival. Travellers will need to physically provide their vaccination certificates upon arrival, and must have received vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or one of the vaccines included in the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing, including the Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines. Unvaccinated children under the age of six will be allowed entry together with their vaccinated parents. Children over the age of six must present a negative PCR test. International passengers must also complete the Health Control Form (FCS) online prior to arrival. For full information on entry requirements for Spain visit: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/#81338

Emirates is currently offering 5 weekly flights to Madrid and 4 flights a week to Barcelona with additional flights being planned in line with increasing demand.

More countries are taking steps towards opening their borders for travel and tourism to and from the UAE, as vaccination programmes advance and protocols for safe travel are implemented. Emirates will continue to ramp up its operations as demand returns and support the jump-start of tourism across its network as more travel corridors open, benefitting travellers with quarantine-free travel at both ends of their journey.

In Europe, Emirates customers can enjoy convenient, quarantine free travel to: Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Spain, and France (from 9 June).

In the Middle East, customers can make up for lost time and reconnect with friends and family, or experience history with Emirates’ expanding flight schedules to: Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Egypt.

For those yearning for a beach escape, Emirates offers convenient flight schedules to: The Maldives, Seychelles, and Phuket from 2 July.

In Africa, travellers can explore the diverse experiences and spectacular cities and resorts across: Kenya, Tanzania, Morocco.

The United States, with its rapid vaccination roll-out, has also become increasingly popular for tourists. Emirates flies to 11 US destinations, and will be adding Miami as its 12 th gateway on 21 July. The airline is also deploying its flagship and customer favourite, the A380 aircraft, to several points including New York and Los Angeles this summer.

Mexico City also remains open for tourists and business travellers, and Emirates will be resuming services from 2 July.

Emirates continues to enhance its partnership with flydubai, stepping up its joint network and schedule offering to 48 cities across 33 countries with quarantine-free entry this summer, providing more options than any other airline in the region.

For an even more seamless journey, the airline is also scaling up its IATA Travel Pass capabilities on its flights to Barcelona, Moscow, Istanbul, New York JFK, Madrid and from London Heathrow with plans to scale up across all of its flights by July, in addition to offering customers travelling from Dubai paperless verification of Covid-19 related medical records through its partnership with the Dubai Health Authority.

Emirates customers who want to take the stress and guesswork out of planning their summer getaways can explore Emirates Holidays’ tailor-made packages, which meet the highest standards of health and safety. Three night packages at four star hotels start from AED 2,829 to Spain and 4,279 to the Indian Ocean per person. Five night packages at four star hotels start from AED 5,399 to Miami and AED 2,299 to Phuket per person.

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel, and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly. Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives even further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.