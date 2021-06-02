Introducing the latest addition – New Soho Garden to Foxglove Steakhouse & Gastropub and Soho Beer Garden as it is all set to be your summer haven this June, with a host of irresistible offers from Bingo Night with Big Rossi and Euro 2021 screenings to brunches with live music and all-new ladies’ night.

With the summers setting in, it’s time to elevate your rooftop vibes with Foxglove Steakhouse & Gastropub and Soho Beer Gardens, newest extension – the New Soho Garden. Soak in an enviable view of the Dubai skyline with the glittering Burj Khalifa standing tall, the New Soho Garden is sure to mesmerize you with an immersive experience offering a delectable menu crafted to suit the vibes and an assortment of mean cocktail mixes, hops, grapes and more. Tune out of the ordinary and slip into a fabulous mood under the starlit summer sky as the DJ tunes-in the latestafrobeats, hip hopand RnBmusic.

Launching on June 9th, Soho Garden is ready to welcome none other than the wittiest and most charismatic Big Rossi. Come down every Wednesday for Bingo Night with Big Rossi to win exciting prizes including Soho Garden’s popular brunches and special deals to get you in the mood for the weekend.

While the Champions League just wrapped up, the football season is not done just yet with a month of madness stirring up for the Euro 2020. Accompanying big screen viewings while you cheer on your team, Soho Beer Garden is introducing a month of unmissable food and drink offers. If that’s not enough, bring down your BFFS to Soho Garden’s newest Ladies’ Night, happening every Sunday through Wednesday, with two delicious new menus and unlimited flow of selected grape and spirits.

Whether you’re ready to indulge in some groovy live music with the majestic Burj view or while brunching, try your luck at Bingo, cheer your favourite team at the Euros or plan a night out with your ladies, New Soho Garden, Foxglove Steakhouse & Gastropuband Soho Beer Garden have unique experiences carved out to thrill you any day of the week.

NEW: BINGO NIGHT WITH BIG ROSSI

Wednesdays are officially ‘1 more day for the weekend to begin’ days and what better way to wrap this day than winning exciting prizes at Bingo Night with Big Rossi at Foxglove Steakhouse & Gastropub and Soho Beer Garden.

Round up the teamevery Wednesday from June 9thand enjoy the rest of the day with pitchers of hops and cocktails while you try your four corners of luck striking rows horizontally, vertically or diagonally with the wittiest person guiding you, all we can say is- Goodluck Folks!

Bingo Night with Big Rossi

Starting, 9thJune, every Wednesday

Offering pitchers of hops and cocktails

NEW: MONTH OF EURO 2020

For all our football fanatics, after waiting for almost a year, the UEFA Euro 2020 finally commences on 11thJune and Soho Beer Garden is more than excited to enhance your Euro experience with big screen viewings of the matches. To fuel up, an array of Euro themed delectable choices along with hop towers and pint deals to get the party started.

Month of Euro 2020

From 11thJune – 11thJuly 2021

Offering Euro themed dishes, hops tower and hop pints at AED 30

NEW: LADIES’ NIGHT

Calling all the divas as our Ladies’ Night just got a cute makeover. Now running from Sunday through Wednesday with two new menu options offering assorted sushi selection, chef special salad, chicken or beef marinated skewers, unlimited flow of select grape and house spirits, the Ladies’ Night at Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden has it all. It’s time schedule that long due catch-up with your ladies!

Ladies Night

Sunday-Wednesday, from 8pm-1am

Includes unlimited selected grape and house spirits.

Menu Option 1 (Sunday and Tuesday) Menu Option 2 (Saturday, Monday and Wednesday) Assorted sushi selection (SF, G)

Chicken spring rolls with sweet chili dip (D, N)

Chef special salad (N)

Marinated Beef skewers (G) Assorted sushi selection (SF, G)

Edamame with truffle salt (G)

Tortellini pasta with mushroom and tallegio cream sauce (D, G)

Chicken skewers (N, G)

DEBUTING LIVE MUSIC

Entertainment is back, and boy have we missed it! Experience the grand debut this June with live DJ sets at the recently launched New Soho Garden starring some of the best artists spinning afrobeats, hip hopand RnBtunes. Enjoy the night with the Dubai Skyline and Burj making the perfect backdrop for all your pictures.

Elevate those weekend brunches and head to Foxglove Steakhouse & Gastropub and Soho Beer Garden for their signature Friday and Saturday brunches, that will now feature live music along with a spread of mouth-watering food selection.

Soho Garden Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, from 6pm to 2am

Friday & Saturday, from 12pm to 2am