Leading Exhibitors across GCC Region Join Forces to Promote Moviegoing

Nine cinema exhibitors across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have joined forces to launch an industry-first campaign for the region to remind audiences of the unparalleled experience of going to the cinema and encourage them to return to their local movie theatre, after the cinema industry was largely impacted by the global pandemic.

The #BetterAtTheMovies campaign is a collaboration between the region’s top cinema exhibitors including VOX Cinemas, Novo Cinemas, MUVI Cinemas, Cinépolis Cinemas, AMC Cinemas, Empire Cinemas, Roxy Cinemas, Star Cinemas and Mukta A2 Cinemas. Developed by creative agency Freedom, the 50 second spot highlights why films should be watched where they belong – on the big screen – and ends with the tagline “Watching a movie is great but being at the movies is better.” It will be shared on all exhibitors’ social platforms across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment said “VOX Cinemas is proud to be joining forces with cinema exhibitors across the region to launch this first-of-a-kind campaign for the movie industry in the GCC. Like all businesses around the world, our industry has been significantly impacted by Covid-19, and we want to remind audiences of the timeless appeal of going to the movies, an immersive and shared experience that can’t be replicated at home.” The global pandemic has shown the need for enhanced cooperation and solidarity across all aspects of society. We believe that collaboration with all our partners and competitors will be key to ensuring that the industry rebounds as quickly as possible, and we thank the authorities across the GCC region for their continued support throughout the pandemic.

Fredrik Jonsson, CEO Novo Cinemas added, “The last year has tested the resolve of citizens and businesses around the world. However, through these difficult times, a spirit of unity and collaboration has emerged. We have witnessed industries and communities coming together in an unprecedented way. This initiative, a collaboration of the cinema exhibition industry across the GCC, is a clear representation of this spirit of cooperation. Blockbuster movies are back. From Hollywood, to Bollywood and more, there is an incredible line up over the months ahead. With action, family and drama packed content on the way, cinemas over 2021, will provide both an exhilarating way for anyone wishing to escape the day for just a few hours as well as an opportunity for families and communities to come together. Through this initiative we encourage each and every movie lover to support your local neighborhood cinema by choosing from any of the exciting feature films being released and we promise you a great time out!”

Alejandro Aguilera, CEO of Cinépolis Cinemas said “I’m very excited we were able to collaborate on this unique campaign with the entire industry. Global movie exhibitors have shown that working together can lead to incredibly positive outcomes and collective success. We have tirelessly endured the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as one, and we have all taken extreme measures in order to ensure that our cinemas are a safe place for our customers and employees. The cinematic experience is a unique one that puts people from all walks of life in the same room to enjoy a story with captivating visuals, masterful scripts and captivating audio. We’re extending the warmest welcome to our customers to join us at the cinema where they can experience magical, enthralling moments on the silver screen.”