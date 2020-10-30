Aqua Challenge Set for Splashing Debut this Weekend

The AquaFun Waterpark in JBR will be buzzing with activity this Saturday as 150 competitors take part in a brand new family event, the Aqua Challenge, which is the first event of its kind in the Middle East.

Being organised by Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with “9714sports”, and sponsored by Pocari Sweat, the Aqua Challenge is the first such event taking place in the Middle East, on one of the most fun and entertaining obstacles course on planet earth.

There will be a total of 35 inflatable obstacles spread across the massive 50,000sqft AquaFun Waterpark, which is largest inflatable aqua park in the world, and the obstacles will be arranged in the shape of “I Love Dubai”. The participants, however, will first have to run 100metres on the sand and then swim to reach the inflatable obstacles.

Podium finishers will receive valuable prizes in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.

Amal Al Muhairi, founder of “9714sports” who are a member of Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises, said: “We are really pleased to partner with Dubai Sports Council in organising the Aqua Challenge, which is the first event of its kind in the Middle East, and gives participants a great experience of challenging themselves on hurdles and obstacles in the middle of the sea.



“We thank Dubai Sports Council for their active support of community sports in particular and Dubai’s sports sector in general.

“The safety of the participants remains our top priority, and the event will be held within the framework of the health and safety guidelines set by relevant authorities.

“To the participants, we can promise the challenge will be a unique and absolutely amazing experience, and they will enjoy the wonderful atmosphere on one of the most beautiful beaches in Dubai, which overlooks the staggering 210m Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest Ferris wheel.”

Mahmoud Bassiony, Assistant Brand Manager Al Maya Group who are the distributors of Pocari Sweat in the UAE, said: “We are happy to sponsor this event, the first of its kind in the region. Pocari Sweet is always keen to be present in all sporting events and tournaments to encourage all segments of society to practice sports and physical activity.

“As you know, Pocari sweat is an ion supply drink from Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Japan, that keeps you hydrated by fast recovery. It is designed to match your body fluids and hydrates you more efficiently than water during activity.

“Manage your condition and performance by Pocari Sweat — Go Sweat, Go Ion.”

The event will start at 3pm in the evening and in adherence to safe distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols, no more than three people will be allowed to start in every wave, with a 60 second distance between every wave of participants.

Social Distancing rules will be followed at all times and there will be temperate check at entry points for all participants. Face masks are mandatory for all before getting on the obstacle racecourse. In case of any emergency, an isolation room is also provided.

Life jackets will be provided to the participants, but they will need to bring their own towel and a change of clothes.

The Dubai Sports Council has a diverse sports calendar catering to sports enthusiasts of all nationalities living in Dubai, and the Council is always looking to add more events that will encourage all members of the community – men and women – to participate and embrace a fun and healthy lifestyle.