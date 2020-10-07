Great Place To Work Reveals 2020 Best Workplaces for Women in GCC

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, has been officially recognized as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women in GCC, by leading global workplace culture authority Great Place to Work® Middle East. Taking place for the first time in the region, Great Place to Work® recognized 40 organizations in GCC.

Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of the Japanese manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products LIXIL. In order to offer “Pure Freude an Wasser”, every GROHE product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Focused on customer needs, GROHE thus creates intelligent, life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer relevant added value – and bear the “Made in Germany” seal of quality: R&D and design are firmly anchored as an integrated process in Germany. GROHE takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and focuses on a resource-saving value chain. Since April 2020, the sanitary brand has been producing CO2-neutral worldwide. GROHE has also set itself the goal of using plastic-free product packaging by 2021.

In the past ten years alone, more than 460 design and innovation awards as well as several top rankings at the German Sustainability Award have confirmed GROHE’s success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the CSR Award of the German Federal Government and was also featured in the renowned Fortune® magazine’s ranking of Top 50 that are “Changing the World”.

Renu Misra, President at GROHE MENA said: “We are proud to be recognized among the top 40 Best Workplace for Women in the GCC! This achievement is a testament to our continuous journey to further build on the strong foundation of our culture that supports women empowerment and recognizes the important perspective that women bring to the organization. This recognition is a tribute to the great pride our team holds in our brand, our products, our success together and the inspiring culture we have created as a team. We hope to continue our Great Place to Work journey together and build on our success for many more years to come…”

All certified organizations were considered for the list, but the 40 Best Workplaces were selected by focusing on the Trust Index© survey averages rated by female employees, while taking into consideration female ratio in each organization along with the fair treatment regardless of gender.

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director, Great Place To Work® UAE said: “Our research shows that men have a better experience at work than women, hence, we are very proud to be launching for the first time in the region the top 40 Best Workplaces for Women in GCC, and in line with our 2020 strategy of recognizing organizations across the region that are working hard to close the gender gap and sustain a high trust, high performing culture for ALL employees.”

“Women today face a unique set of challenges both in and out of the workplace ranging from pay, fairness, empowerment, etc. The Best Workplaces on this list have created a greater sense of fairness, collaboration, and professional development for female employees. These positive experiences empower them to bring their full potential to the workplace and the world”, said Tanzeel Rahman, Managing Director, Great Place To Work® Saudi Arabia.

The ‘Best Workplaces for Women in GCC’ are represented by a diverse number of governmental entities and industries including logistics, technology, finance, media, retail, fashion, FMCG, hospitality, healthcare and manufacturing.

“Employees told us how they felt about 60 different aspects of their workplace culture, including credibility, respect, pride and camaraderie. Among these, measurements of fairness and equity revealed the biggest gaps between womens’ and mens’ workplace experience; Women, more often than men, experience management playing favorites and handing out promotions and work projects unfairly”, said Mazen Harb, Managing Director, Great Place To Work® Middle East.

Details of the full list can be found at www.greatplacetowork.me