Enhanced Customer Experience Implemented In Time for 25th Season Opening at Global Village

From State-of-the-art cashless payment services to complimentary masks for kids, Guest comfort and safety are top priority for Global Village

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced their health and safety measures for Season 25. Customer safety and comfort have always been of utmost importance for Global Village and this year is no different. Through close consultation and alignment with leading international and local authorities, Global Village is confident of a successful Season 25 ahead operating under “new normal” standards starting October 25, with enhanced hygiene and protection measures in place throughout.

Ali AlSuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer, Global Village, said: “We are proud of our strong health and safety record and strive to set benchmarks for our industry. We became the first theme park in the world to win the “Sword of Honour” accreditation for safety management excellence from the British Safety Council and continue to work to standards developed alongside international bodies such as the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA). At Global Village, the comfort and wellbeing of our guests drives our operational decisions. We are pleased with our preparations for 25th October as they near completion and we look forward to welcoming our guests for our Silver Jubilee season.”

With customer experience at the core of Global Village’s continued success, senior leadership are looking at the enhanced measures as an opportunity to improve guest experience at all touchpoints in a lasting way. A brand new website and mobile application are planned for an October 25th launch to ensure guests can quickly and easily purchase tickets, pay for parking and top-up the Wonder Pass for contactless entry to Carnaval Rides and other attractions and shows. Smart vending machines are now an easy way to collect Wonder Passes purchased online. In addition Global Village will soon be announcing a bespoke cashless payment solution for purchases across all retail, food and beverage outlets.

As expected, social distancing will be in effect across the park, and seating has been introduced in front of the Main Stage to ensure requisite guidelines can be easily respected. All guests and staff will be wearing face coverings and Global Village has designed complimentary face masks for kids to make sure their mask is part of th

e fun. Thermal screening will be in operation at all entry points and more than 600 hand sanitiser stations have been installed across the entire Park. From Carnaval fun to rickshaw trips, disinfection procedures will be in place after every ride. The cleaning schedule frequency has also been significantly increased and full disinfection of all facilities will take place after the daily closure of the park.

In line with standard practices across the hospitality sector, valet parking will not be in operation, replaced by a more flexible Premium Parking area for guests to self-park near the Gate of the World entrance. Holders of Global Village VIP packs will have access to VIP parking zones through the smart parking gates with online Car plate registration. VIP Packs are available in limited quantities and are on sale from 3rd October via tickets.virginmegastore.me

As usual the Prime Hospital Clinic will operate inside the park during Season 25 for any medical emergencies. Their expertly trained staff will also be offering PCR tests as an additional service for Global Village guests upon request.

Every detail to ensure an enhanced customer experience and peace of mind has been taken into account, so all park guests need to remember is to soak up the atmosphere and take advantage of the upcoming winter weather in this spacious outdoor family destination.

Safety enhancements at a glance: 600+ hand sanitiser stations have been installed around the park

Complimentary children’s masks

Contactless payment solutions across the entire park and its touchpoints

High frequency disinfection of all touch points

Park facilities will undergo in-depth disinfection every night after closure

All kiosk utensils will be sanitized after every use

Restaurants will follow social distancing rules. Dining tables will be two meters apart and tables and chairs will be disinfected after guest leaves

Wheelchairs, shopping trolleys and similar services will be sanitised after every use

Carnaval rides will be operating at reduced capacity and sanitised after every use

Skill games at Carnaval will be sanitised after each player

Prayer rooms will be open during prayer timings only. After each service, rooms will be fully cleaned and disinfected.

Increased number of cleaning staff to ensure toilets are clean and sanitized at all times

Thermal cameras are installed at all staff and guests entry points to check the temperature of guests before entering the park

Whilst the immense outdoor venue is perfectly suited for social distancing, Global Village will continue to closely manage Park capacity in line with UAE government and health authority recommendations. If the Park does reach capacity, guests will be alerted through social media and the new website and mobile app.

Ali AlSuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer, Global Village, added: “We are genuinely excited by our customer experience transformation ahead of this season and kindly ask our guests to follow us on social media in case of any updates and announcements on the day of your visit. Our goal is to continue delivering the very best cultural and entertainment experiences in a safe, enjoyable and open air space. We have done this for over two decades and our Silver Jubilee Season promises to be a season like no other!”

