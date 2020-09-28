Global Village in The Top 10 Attractions Worldwide

After winning the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 6 years running, Global Village has now been awarded the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by TripAdvisor.

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has earned a position amongst the most popular travel and tourism destinations in the world. Held every year by TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, the Travelers’ Choice award program celebrates the favourite hotels, restaurants, airlines and destinations among travel enthusiasts. By winning the award Global Village is now ranked amongst the top 10% of tourist attractions worldwide.

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village, said: “Travel brings the world together and promotes understanding and friendship across different peoples and cultures. Enabling the discovery of culture from around the world is at the core of what we do here at Global Village and we are honoured to be acknowledged in hearts and minds of guests from near and far. Each season, millions of guests explore our many entertainment, dining, and shopping attractions, all of which capture the essence and spirit of the countries they represent. We are proud of the role we play in the Dubai tourist landscape and as we prepare for the opening of Season 25 we look forward to supporting Dubai Tourism in their efforts to stimulate visitation to the Emirate.”

Global Village is opening the doors for its Silver Anniversary season on October 25th 2020 and has already received the Dubai Assured Stamp from Dubai Municipality, Dubai Economy and Dubai Tourism in light of the stringent security measures that have been implemented. The family destination will be maintaining the highest standards to ensure the comfort and wellbeing of their guests from around the world.

Each year, Travelers’ Choice Awards’ winners are selected based on reviews and ratings gathered from over 400 million active monthly TripAdvisor users. The resulting information is used to award the very best destinations in various categories. Other 2020 winners of the award, include Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Europa Park in Germany and Universal Studios in Singapore. The platform lists over seven million locations, emphasizing the enormity of this latest accomplishment for Global Village.

