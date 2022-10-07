2022 Top Travel Destination for UAE Responsible Travellers

Data from YouGov’s Travel Rankings 2022 report reveals that Maldives has topped YouGov’s Destination Rankings 2022 among responsible travellers in the UAE, defined as those who are wellness-focused, culturally minded and care about environmental impact.

YouGov DestinationIndex measures the public’s perception of travel destinations on a daily basis across a range of measures. The top travel destination rankings in UAE were compiled using Consideration score, which indicates the percentage of consumers who would consider travelling to the destination on their next vacation, from 1stJuly 2021 to 30thJune 2022.

After Maldives, Singapore is next on the list (20.0), followed by Switzerland in third (19.3).

Canada, United States of America and United Kingdom were ranked fourth, fifth (18.4 each) and sixth (18.1), respectively.

Along with Singapore, other Asian destinations considered by UAE residents are Philippines (17.0), Japan (16.0), Malaysia (14.6) and Thailand (14.4).

Discover the leading brands and destinations in the eyes of sustainable travellers in the full report here.

Methodology:

YouGov publishes brand rankings yearly based on the data from our always-on brand tracker, YouGov BrandIndex and destination tracker, YouGov DestinationIndex. Both travel brands and destinations are tracked daily around the world, enabling us to consistently and accurately measure consumer attitudes towards those brands (organisations in the travel industry and countries tracked in a dedicated YouGov BrandIndex sector survey).

However, instead of taking the views of a general population, we zoomed in on how those brands in the travel and tourism industry rank amongst the Responsible Traveler segment i.e., those who self-identify as wellness-focused, care about environmental impact and are culturally minded.