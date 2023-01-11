As the year draws to a close, families are looking forward to new getaways while also making plans for trips in the new year to connect and spend quality time together. Whether looking to relax on a beach, taking on a snowy adventure, or crossing off an exotic bucket-list destination, explore the world in new ways together as a family with Four Seasons.

Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the globe provide the ultimate backdrop for the young and the young-at-heart to create meaningful memories delivered through fun, adventure, and education, all delivered with the personalized service one can expect from the world’s leading luxury hospitality company.

For Adventurers

Philadelphia offers plenty to enrich minds of all ages when staying at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center. Discover America’s first zoo, Philadelphia Zoo, home to nearly 1,700 animals with a commitment to conservation and a specific focus on inspiring young conservationists to create real solutions to environmental issues. Open from November to March, the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink is a must-stop for a spin on the ice while taking in the city’s breath-taking skyline.

Stay in the heart of Cairo at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza and explore Egypt’s 5,000-year-old ancient mysteries. Revel in the Great Pyramids, the last remaining of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, or visit the 1,000-year-old market – Egypt’s oldest bazaar – offering treasures inspired by ancient Egypt. Explore the 12th-century citadel, formerly the seat of the Pharaoh and his government or visit the ancient Egyptian museum to see the largest collection of Pharaonic antiques in the world.

While staying at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney receive a complimentary family pass to take in the wildlife at the Taronga Zoo. If the underwater world is more intriguing, discover marine life at Sydney Aquarium. Families with a keen interest in plants can plan a family-bonding picnic at the Royal Botanic Gardens, home to more than 27,000 plants from around the world.

For Beach Fans

Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies is the ultimate beach and water destination for families. Relax in one of three pools with a mountain backdrop or view of the sparkling blue waters of the Caribbean, or enjoy a day of snorkelling while swimming with schools of fish, stingrays, and sea turtles. For those feeling even more adventurous, explore nearby coral reefs, underwater caves, and grottoes.

Enjoy the complimentary Kids For All Seasons program at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles designed to create memorable and educational experiences for families in a casual, fun environment. Explore everything the underwater world of Seychelles has to offer at the Coral Cabana, where marine education and conservation specialists from WiseOceans are eager to show the wonders that lie beneath the ocean’s surface. Families looking to enjoy water activities can master surfing or stand-up paddleboarding with professional Tropicsurf instructors.

Stay at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and sail across the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve to a secluded beach for an idyllic snorkelling and picnic excursion. Afterwards, embark on a magical underwater adventure in search of turtles. Kids as young as eight can learn how to scuba dive in the nearby lagoon as part of the resort’s bubblemaker program.

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo is where adventure and relaxation meet. Join SurfX – the ultimate surfing program developed exclusively for Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo. Expert coaches and pro-surfer instructors will ensure the whole family has fun and stays safe with paddleboard and surf lessons tailored for each member’s abilities and goals. Join a world of eco-adventures through a collection of aerial trails custom-designed by adventure park legend, Victor Gallo. The two-hour guided exploration 30 feet above ground traverses seven ziplines, a majestic weeping fig tree and 21 high-rope obstacles replete with rope bridges, swinging logs and cargo nets.

Vacation at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and enjoy the resort’s complimentary Kids for All Seasons program, designed to educate and entertain kids from ages four to 12. Operating until 9:00 pm, the Kids for All Seasons program also provides some convenient downtime for parents planning a couples’ night out. The free-form outdoor pool is a gathering place for friends and families, just a few steps from the beach. For families looking for more aquatic adventures, visit the Wild Wadi waterpark with 30 thrilling rides and slides in one of Dubai’s most iconic waterparks. Afterwards, coast along the Dubai Creek in a small ferry boat called an ‘abras’, the city’s most traditional mode of transport or take an aromatic stroll through Dubai’s Spice Souk known for its teas, nuts, oil, and saffron.

Enjoy stand-up paddleboard lessons or boogie boarding from an enclave along the banks of West Lake while staying at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village. Take in Malibu’s coastal views and ocean breeze with more than 500 miles of horseback-friendly trails.

For Culture Seekers

Embrace the windy city while staying at Four Seasons Chicago and explore the Field Museum of Natural History that can amaze and educate with its collections of dinosaur skeletons, precious gems, and anthropological art. Enjoy a city safari by visiting Lincoln Park Zoo, the first zoo in America to be open 365 days a year with complimentary admission for all.

Take in the city’s historic majesty and charming cobblestone streets while at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon, through the Hotel’s exclusive partnership with a renowned professional photographer while touring Portugal’s capital by vintage motorcycle sidecar.

Let the dedicated Concierge team at Four Seasons Kyoto open the doors to the city’s most guarded and hard-to-access sites. Visit a local home and experience rich culture, history and delectable cuisine. Choose from Japanese calligraphy, ikebana (the art of Japanese flower arrangement) or Japanese tasting to immerse the entire family in a different way of life. Take a scenic tour of Higashiyama and neighbouring temples aboard a rickshaw.

Take in iconic views of the Eiffel Tower from Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris and enjoy the property’s bespoke itineraries including imaginative dining experiences for all ages at this iconic art-deco landmark. Enjoy a family afternoon tea in-room along with a range of personalized treats.

For Lovers of the Outdoors

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler provides an unforgettable adventure with a zipline tour among soaring natural beauty. Take a winter journey with a loveable dogsled team through snow covered forest trails and experience Whistler’s backcountry. Warm up after an adventurous day with a cup of complimentary signature hot chocolate with all the trimmings.

Journey into the surrounding desert on a camel tour available through Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh and catch the sun as it sets below the horizon. Finish the day with a hike up Mount Moses for a spectacular panoramic view of the glittering Red Sea.

Travel the Cua Dai River as a family in a basket boat and witness time-honoured traditions while staying at Four Seasons Resort Hoi An (The Nam Hai). From there, step into the centuries-old wet rice growing culture to plant seedlings and share a meal with a local farmer.

Four Seasons dedication to excellence and unparalleled experiences extends to globetrotters of all ages. For families travelling with young ones, Four Seasons properties provide child seats along with baby monitors for additional peace of mind. For a sense of home, Four Seasons provides kids with their own bathrobes while family-friendly menus ensure that even the pickiest of palettes are satisfied. For families staying in the Americas, kids under five years of age dine complimentary while kids under the age of six dine complimentary at all Four Seasons properties outside the Americas.