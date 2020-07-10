Win Millions of SHARE Points at Majid Al Futtaim Malls during DSS

Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira will curate a programme of unrivalled experiences for mall customers this summer.

Exclusive 12-hour flash sale will offer discounts of up to 90 per cent at participating outlets and a chance to win 1 million SHARE points.

Seven more SHARE millionaires to be awarded weekly following the flash sale.

Interactive mall activations will offer a creative and competitive play space.

Exclusive and innovative summer camps with exciting fun activities for kids

Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira have an exciting summer lined up with a six-week period of unmissable retail deals and an exclusive 12-hour-only flash sale on the horizon. For those itching to get out and enjoy the Dubai Summer Surprises retail promotions, big prizes in the form of millions of SHARE reward points plus entertainment await the entire family from 9 July to 29 August.

Kicking off on 9 July 10am till 10pm with the exclusive 12-hour only flash sale across the three malls, customers are promised bundles of generous promotions alongside a grand prize of 1 million SHARE points — equivalent to AED 100,000 — for one lucky winner.

During the sale, fashionistas, electronics gurus, beauty-lovers, and all shoppers in between can capitalise on unrivalled discounts of up to 90 per cent. Customers can avail the offers at an array of participating mall outlets across luxury, fashion, beauty, home, and electronics brands while putting themselves in the running for the grand prize.

To enter the grand prize draw, shoppers simply need to download the SHARE application, activate the 12-hour sale under the ‘offers’ tab, and spend a combined total of AED 300 across any of the three malls. Once shoppers have scanned their receipts via the app, they will automatically be entered into the prize draw. The seven lucky SHARE millionaires can spend their points across Majid Al Futtaim’s diverse ecosystem of brands, including Carrefour and VOX Cinemas.

Complementing the shop and win promotions, families and friends will have ample opportunities to kick back and enjoy some downtime. An exceptional Boom Box at Mall of the Emirates will accompany an upbeat TikTok challenge for those budding social media gurus. Meanwhile, City Centre Mirdif features a pop-up Gaming Hub, inviting teens and adults alike into online tournaments and some friendly competition while City Centre Deira will enable shoppers to increase their chances of winning by rolling the dice to win instant prizes.

Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira will also be having something special for the young ones. The malls will be having a summer camp to welcome kids throughout the summer with exciting fun activities such as arts and crafts, sports activities, and competitions among other engaging activities.

Fuad Sharaf, Managing Director of UAE, Oman and Bahrain Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: commented, “Dubai Summer Surprises is about creating a holistic and rewarding experience for consumers. Our shopping malls are not only hubs for retail, but also act as playgrounds and dining spaces, creating great moments to share with those closest to us. We are pleased to offer an abundance of promotions and experiences to the Dubai community this summer, all under one roof.”

To ensure a safe shopping experience for all customers, Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls have put in place strict hygiene and sanitisation protocols while adhering to the government’s social distancing requirements. As such, customers will be asked to wear masks and maintain a distance of two metres from others at all times. The malls are also fully sanitised on a daily basis for the safest experience possible.