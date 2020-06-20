Deadline for #UnitedArtEmirates Submissions Extended

Dubai Culture supports #UnitedArtEmirates as part of its digital art campaign #CreateTogether

Celebrate the creativity of the #CreateTogether campaign

Murals documenting the creativity and positive spirit of UAE creators and talents during the current period

Implementation of murals in public utilities across the Emirates, starting in Dubai

Motivating more creators to contribute to enhancing the role of culture in society

Following the success of #CreateTogether, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority’s digital art campaign to attract distinctive creative products from all over the Emirates, the Authority cooperated with ‘Art Painting Lab’ to support #UnitedArtEmirates, a grass-roots art initiative created to unite, inspire, and encourage the UAE’s community. Through this cooperation, Dubai Culture will provide a selection of creative works that participated in #CreateTogether to Art Painting Lab to transform them into vibrant murals instilled with the spirit of creativity produced by UAE creatives who contributed to spreading positivity and optimism among members of society during these trying times.

#CreateTogether was launched during March 2020 on the Authority’s social media platforms under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, following her letter of hope and optimism to the creative and cultural industry. Through the campaign, Dubai Culture encouraged creators, artists, writers, photographers, filmmakers, and poets to showcase their respective creativity while they were committed to staying in their homes.

Aligning with the overall aim of #UnitedArtEmirates, and through this cooperation, Dubai Culture seeks to stimulate creative local talents of various nationalities and cultures to provide creative and cultural outputs that would contribute to enhancing the interaction of the society with the cultural sector.

Based on this collaboration, the deadline for submissions for the #UnitedArtEmirates initiative has been extended until 30 June. The studio intends to convert artwork produced by artists and amateurs during the closing period into a number of large art murals across the Emirates, where 15 artists will work on preparing these murals for completion before the end of the year, starting in Dubai.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, director of marketing & corporate communication at Dubai Culture said: “Following the success of the first phase of #CreateTogether, we partnered with Art Painting Lab to support the #UnitedArtEmirates initiative and highlight artworks produced by artists that reflect the strong will they have and their ability to take charge and create under any circumstance.”

Al Suwaidi added: “By including selected creative works in the murals that Art Painting Lab is willing to produce and kick-off from Dubai, we will be presenting these creators an open gallery to showcase their creativity.”

Courtenay O’Neil, resident artist at Art Painting Lab, commented: “The response we’ve had from the public has been immense, and now, with Dubai Culture’s support, we are entering a new and exciting new phase that will further underpin the significance of art in people’s lives.”

O’Neil added: “Dubai Culture’s support of #UnitedArtEmirates is fundamental to the initiative’s success, especially in Dubai, and opens the door for future collaborations with other cultural authorities and private companies from across the UAE to support and encourage regional artists and creatives.”

Through this collaboration, Dubai Culture seeks to show the community that art in all its forms is appreciated beyond social media platforms. This partnership will also incentivise more creatives in the UAE to take advantage of their time and invest their talents in an optimal way while they are at home.

It is notable that Dubai Culture will partner with various private entities to support inventive and creative initiatives as well as provide them with a platform on a national level to showcase their work and engage with the community.

What is #UnitedArtEmirates?

A group of resident artists at Art Painting Lab wanted to create opportunities for more artists to be recognised as well as communicate the importance of art and culture as a pillar that binds societies. Art and artists are always relevant and as an integral part of our society; their roles document and shape our history and culture. Art Painting Lab is hopeful that everyone will take part and contribute, from children to adults and communities across the UAE, and come together to create a monumental masterpiece on a mural. The goal is for at least 2020 artwork contributions to be submitted by 30 June 2020.

How to take part:

Contribute your artwork by posting it on Instagram and tagging #CreateTogether and #UnitedArtEmirates, or send it to hello@artpaintinglab.com. All contributors will be personally replied to, and each submission will be screened to ensure it is culturally appropriate; most artworks will be selected to become part of the mural. The deadline for all contributions is 30 June 2020.