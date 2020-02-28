Pagani Opens in Dubai; Unveils Limited Edition Huayra Roadster Bc

The Italian luxury hypercar manufacturer Pagani Automobili extends its presence in the Middle East, with the New Brand Office in Dubai. It is the first personalization studio in the region and offers an immersive brand experience.

The new Pagani Brand Center embodies the true essence of the Modenese Atelier, providing an exclusive personalization experience in typical Pagani style. Located in the Dubai Design District, home to leading hi-tech companies, designers and luxury brands, this unique space features the handcrafted signature Pagani furniture and details and makes the personal commissioning that define the Pagani brand even more immersive and special.

Pagani customers are able to experience a wide selection of exclusive materials, colors, trims and fabrics that can be used on Pagani cars, cocooned in a quintessential Italian atmosphere where the aroma of the most exclusive Pagani leather will be mixed with that of coffee blends of a typical Italian espresso.

The experience is completed by the latest state-of-the-art digital visualization tools, that allow customers to visualize in real-time their very own specification. Pagani product experts will guide the client through this unique journey and support him with their deep knowledge about the Pagani products.

Horacio Pagani, Founder and Chief Designer – Pagani Automobili SpA: “The Pagani brand has a deep connection with clients in this region, a key territory for our company, and opening this regional brand office symbolizes our commitment to our loyal clients here and new clients to come. The development of a strong factory presence as well as a dealer and aftersales network is always our mission, with the goal of providing our loyal customers with the best customer experience”.

Mansour Al Yasin, Head of Sales, Middle East & Africa: “The opening of our brand office in the Middle East is a natural step forward to strengthening the brand’s position but most importantly it represents an important milestone bringing the Modenese Atelier experience closer to its local customer base, as well as a significant long-term investment for the brand in the region. We have witnessed a growing demand for the Pagani Brand & Products, so naturally we felt encouraged to invest and bring our customers’ experience to the next level “.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director at Dubai Design District: We are excited to welcome Pagani Automobili to the d3 community, home to some of the world’s leading design and luxury companies. We believe in creating an ecosystem of inspiring ideas and creative flair and the introduction of this forward-thinking, luxury sports car brand truly embodies the spirit and essence of d3. As the first luxury automotive company to open an office in d3, we look forward to supporting their growth and success throughout the Middle East”.

REGIONAL PREMIERE OF THE HUAYRA ROADSTER BC IN THE MIDDLE EAST

On the occasion of the Dubai office official opening, the local audience will be able to see the new limited edition Pagani Huayra Roadster BC for the first time.

The new model blends exquisite luxury and craftsmanship, sculpted design and state-of-the-art technology to stir emotions, not only for the few that will have the opportunity to drive this rare thoroughbred, but also to the many enthusiasts that will be able to see and hear it. A road machine created with the latest technologies derived by Pagani Automobili track experience.

From the aerodynamics to its exterior and interior design, and right down to its tiniest part, Roadster BC’s chemistry and combination of advanced composite materials are unprecedented. Also, the elements that escape the eye of the expert have been optimized to offer genuine emotions and reach new horizons on multiple fronts. Like in a sophisticated watch, every single component of the Roadster BC is a concentration of Pagani Automobili’s ultimate design, technology and engineering expertise encapsulated in just 1,250 kg (2,756 lbs).