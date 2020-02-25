Dubai FDI Launches New Services To Support Chinese Investors

‘Dubai Advantage’ mini programme on WeChat will provide updates on opportunities for investment and growth in Dubai

Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), an agency of Dubai Economy -Government of Dubai, announced the launch of new smart services on its official WeChat account to support Chinese investors pursuing growth and expansion opportunities in Dubai.

The Dubai FDI account on WeChat, one of the world’s largest standalone mobile apps with over one billion monthly active users, will now have a ‘Dubai Advantage’ mini programme, facilitating access to Dubai FDI services in Chinese language and providing updates on Dubai’s investment opportunities, regulations, strategies and initiatives that benefit Chinese investors.

“We are glad to expand on our support services to our strategic investment promotion partners in China, who provide information and data to support Chinese companies pursuing growth and expansion in global markets,” said Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI. “We are committed to engaging with our partners and investors to keep them updated on the latest developments and opportunities in Dubai across all channels,” Al Gergawi added.

“This programme was launched to facilitate communication with Chinese Companies and we are getting encouraging feedback from Chinese users on the advantages of the programme and how it is providing them with up-to-date news and data points on Dubai’s ever-growing Investment environment, for example, the recent launch of the Cross Border E-Commerce platform by Dubai Customs,” said Li Lin, Project Manager of the Dubai Advantage mini programme.

The launch of the new service precedes Dubai FDI investment promotion mission to Chengdu, China later this year along with representatives from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Dubai South, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Emirates Airlines, Emirates Skycargo, Jumeriah Group and Hala China.