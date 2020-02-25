Bike Sharing Services Kicks Off in Dubai

Careem, the leading technology company in the MENA region, releases 780 bikes over 78 stations as part of its bike-sharing service, in partnership with the Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

According to its 15-year contract with the RTA, Careem will operate 1,750 bicycles and install 175 stations during the first two years, before increasing them to a total of 3,500 bicycles and 350 stations over the next five years.

Careem Bike covers numerous busy areas across the city, such as Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Media City, Downtown Dubai and Al Qudra, in addition to a number of safe roads across Al Karama and Al Mankhool. The service allows a top speed of 30 km/h, which is a safe speed. Careem Bikes can not be rented to or used by children under the age of 15, unless accompanied by an adult 18 or older.

A dedicated app is required to unlock the service, customers need to download the Careem BIKE app, register or sign in, choose a package and then unlock their bike by scanning the QR code on the bike frame or by entering the five-digit code from the app on the docking station.

Prices are set at Dhs 20 for one day, Dhs 50 for a weekly membership, Dhs75 for a monthly membership and Dhs 420 for one year. Customers will be able to use the bike for 45 minutes at a time. If a single-use exceeds the limit, customers will pay Dhs10 for every additional 30 minutes.

HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer said: “This service contributes to Dubai’s sustainability efforts and encourages residents and tourists to enjoy an active and healthy life, providing them with a new transportation option that will improve mobility across the city. The service supports RTA’s efforts to create an integrated ecosystem that offers different transportation means, as it supports a vehicle-free flexible model and integrates within daily transportation services, using a safe and comfortable approach. This falls under the efforts made by the Government of Dubai to reduce energy consumption and pollution, provide a healthier and happier environment and offers a short (first mile and last-mile) connection service that helps public transportation users reach their final destinations.”

Mr. Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-Founder of Careem, said: “We are pleased and excited to launch the first-of-its-kind multi-phase programme in the region. We extend our gratitude to all community stakeholders who played a significant role in supporting the initiative and helped us provide our services to the residents and the visitors alike.”

He added: “We appreciate the great efforts made by the RTA to bring success to this project, while we value the contributions of our partners at Wasl Properties, Emaar, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), TECOM, Meraas and Dubai Holding Communities, who helped transform this project into a reality.”

Careem will use a smart system to track bicycles, predict high occupancy areas, and connect all bicycles through GPS, operating solar-powered bicycle racks while customers can hire and pay for bike rides through the Careem Bike app.

Over the past few years, the RTA has laid 425 km of bicycle tracks across areas such as Saih Al Salam, Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah Beach Road, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, in addition to recent projects across Al Khawaneej and Al Warqa, as well as joint-tracks in Al Qusais, Al Karama and Al Mankhool (32 km). The overall bicycle tracks across Dubai will reach 647 km by 2023.