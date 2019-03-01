UAE Teachers to be honored at Amazing Teacher Awards 2019

The countdown has begun for the most coveted Awards evening for the Teaching Fraternity in UAE, the 6th Big Idea Amazing Teacher Awards 2019. This year, the initiative is being held on 27th September at Heriot-Watt University, Dubai.

Based on the theme of celebrating the nobility of the teaching profession, the Awards pay tribute to the teaching fraternity in UAE. Over 700 Principals, Teachers & Counselors from across UAE have been honored and felicitated in the previous 5 editions of the initiative. They included Teachers from Abu Dhabi, Teachers from Dubai, Teachers from Sharjah, Teachers from Ras Al Khaimah, Teachers from Ajman, beside other emirates.

Students & their parents from schools across UAE nominate Principals, Teachers, Counselors who have left an indelible mark in making a difference and shaping them into a better human being.

“Your students and their parents love you and know that you care. They think you are awesome, but sometimes they just don’t have the words or know, how to let you know. You are into a profession that teach all other professions and are as big a celebrity as anybody else” said one of the parents in their tribute.

“There cannot be a bigger achievement in a life of a teacher than being appreciated by the parents and students. When they acknowledge us, we know that we are doing something right” said Ms.Asha Alexander, Principal of Kindergarten Starters School, Dubai.

The initiative engages students and parents from across 200 Schools in UAE. It brings together Teachers from Indian Schools In UAE, International Schools in UAE and Local Schools offering CBSE Curriculum, ICSE Curriculum, British Curriculum, American Curriculum, Australian Curriculum, besides other curriculums together for an emotionally charged evening where tears of joy re-confirm what it means to the Teachers to be recognized for their untiring effort.

The 2018 edition saw Rosy George, a teacher with Indian High School with over 4 decades of teaching being conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award 2018. In addition, another category for Performing Arts was added to the list of awardees in 2017.

The 6th edition looks to be bigger and better than the previous editions. Nominations are underway, and students and parents can nominate their favourite Principal, Teacher and Counsellors on www.yallaschools.com