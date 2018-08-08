A Pearl Helicopter Tour of Dubai to Stun Visitors

Alpha Destination Management has launched ‘Pearl Helicopter Tour’ by Fly High Dubai, a thrilling 12-minutes helicopter flight from Atlantis The Palm heading to Burj Khalifa the highest tower in the world, while flying over the most famous landmarks of Dubai: Atlantis The Palm, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Coastline and back to Atlantis The Palm Helipad. The ride is available daily and costs only AED 649 or USD 179 per person on sharing basis.

Mr. Samir Hamadeh, General Manager of Alpha Destination Management, said, “Given the popularity of helicopter rides among tourists and residents, we are delighted to introduce the Pearl Tour that will allow travellers to discover Dubai’s iconic sights in the shortest possible time. Few experiences provide the thrill and celebrity feel that a helicopter flight does. Fly High Dubai offers a choice of helicopter sight-seeing rides ranging from 12 to 45-minutes to explore Dubai’s fascinating attractions with experienced pilots at the controls. Whether it’s a special occasion, romantic escape, company incentive, private family treat or VIP trip, these exclusive flights from The Atlantis The Palm ensure an experience of a lifetime.”

Travellers can also book a private helicopter tour to see with a fresh perspective the spectacular architectural marvels and stunning sights of Dubai. These exclusive 5-passenger rides are ideal for families and groups, and allow people a chance to have a bird’s eye view of the city’s impressive structures and incredible landscapes.

The Pearl Tour