Dubai’s Listed Firms on Roadshow to Woo Wall Street Investors

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) International Investor Roadshow in New York 2018 has successfully strengthened links between listed companies and leading US-based investment funds. The event included 82 One-on-One meetings with senior representatives of international 16 funds managing approximately US$ 3 Trillions of assets.

The issuers participants’ list included; Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls Group, DP World, DFM Company, Emirates NBD, DXB Entertainments, Emaar Development, Damac Properties, Amanat and Drake and Scull. The roadshow was organized with co-sponsorship from the Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML).

The event provided listed companies with an efficient platform to highlight their growth strategies and business developments amidst international investors’ growing interest and willingness to further strengthen presence on Dubai’s securities market. Both the DFM and the co-hosting investment bank have brought the roadshow forward this year in response to institutions’ increased appetite towards DFM opportunities.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said: “The roadshow has achieved great successes with participating funds expressing their undisputed conviction on the lucrative opportunities available on the market, which amplified with the current price levels of many stocks. The international institutions have focused on connecting with leading listed companies from dynamic sectors, namely the Real Estate and Banking, as well as new sectors on the market such as the Tourism, Healthcare and Education sectors. The roadshow’s outstanding success clearly indicates international investors’ deep confidence in the prospects of Dubai’s market and their willingness to further strengthen their presence, considering DFM’s world-class infrastructure as well as the UAE’s solid and sustainable economy. The IMF expects our national economy to register good growth of approximately 2% this year, increasing to 3% in 2019.”

Commenting on the outcome of the roadshow, Fahima Al Bastaki, Executive Vice President, Head of Business Development Division of DFM said: “Our roadshow in New York has witnessed 82 One-on-One meetings with representatives of 16 leading funds. This provides a strong indication on international investors’ enthusiasm to further participate in our market. Our issuers are similarly eager to fortify links with international investors and increase the foreign ownership limits. Undoubtedly, DFM’s commitment to organize investors’ roadshows since 2007 underlines the deep belief that we share with listed companies and investment funds on the importance of such events in strengthening links amongst market participants.”

Participants welcome event’s result

Senior executives of Dubai-listed companies commended the result of the event stressing its significance at the top of their list of investor events annually due to the high level of attendees from institutions in the USA.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD said: ‘We are delighted and honoured to once again be associated with this DFM initiative. This roadshow provides an efficient platform for Emirates NBD to update investors on the Bank’s performance and discuss the economic outlook for Dubai. The DFM International Investor Roadshows have helped promote Dubai’s companies and economy to a global investor base.’

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Amanat, said: “DFM’s International Roadshow is a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded and successful international investors. As the GCC’s only publicly-listed investment company focused on the healthcare and education sectors, we are pleased that we had the opportunity to share Amanat’s differentiated and attractive investment proposition as a public vehicle to give investors access to unique private companies. We believe that Amanat is well positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”