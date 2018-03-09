Yoga Ashram Will Hosts Ananta Yoga & Wellness Retreat

Ananta Wholesome Yoga & Wellness Retreat from 24th – 30th March 2018 at Marjan Island Resort & Spa

Yoga Ashram hosts the Ananta Wholesome Yoga & Wellness Retreat in Marjan Island Resort & Spa from 24th till 30th of March; the retreat will be conducted by Shriomani Yoga Acharaya Krishan Verma to transform individuals in deep cleansing through unique program of Yoga, Meditation, Sadhanas & Nutrition.

Jaya HariKumar– Co Founder of Yoga Ashram explains, “This will be the first time for Krishna Ji to conduct a session in Dubai, he has inspired thousands through his mastery of yoga, his knowledge and most importantly, his teaching methodology, he brings out the best in his students. He ensures that each student experiences the effortless union of body, mind and spirit in his programs. The student emerges rejuvenated and serenely dynamic. Under his tutelage, thousands of teachers now spread the knowledge of yoga all around the world. We encourage everyone who wants to establish a work-life balance for productivity, connectivity and inner rejuvenation to attend and not miss this opportunity to meet the great master.”

The retreat will be taking place on March 24th to March 30th at the Marjan Island Resort & Spa in Ras Al Khaimah. All Packages are inclusive of full day dining, stay in a Superior Twin-sharing Room and a yoga program that runs from 6am till 10 at night for 6 nights and 7 days.

Rashi Dutta– Co Founder of Yoga Ashram says, “Our Retreat is a holiday experience for people looking to transform for the better. Expect to bond with a world-renowned teacher, at a picturesque hotel with all-inclusive meals, and discovering techniques as old as time yet effective as ever.”

The highlight of the retreat is Krishna Verma Ji, who is Senior Faculty Teacher with Art of Living Foundation with a presence in 155 countries worldwide, Krishanji (as he is fondly known by his students) has been a student of yoga for 20 years and has teaching experience of 30 years. Based in the Montreal Art of Living Ashram in Canada, he has trained 2000 yoga teachers and is Chief Yogi at Sri Sri School of Yoga. His message is always practical and relevant to daily life. Bringing a depth of wisdom and experience, he guides his students to capture the true experience of yoga through the outer study of the ancient discipline and the inner study of the self.