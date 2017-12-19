NCR First in the UAE to Introduce Bitcoin ATMs

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that it has teamed-up with CoinHub, a cryptocurrency exchange in the UAE, to enable users to make cash withdrawals from their cryptocurrency account at the ATM. NCR’s CxBanking software will provide users in the UAE easy access to their funds via bitcoin ATM.

“This locally conceptualized solution is yet another example of how NCR, a dominant ATM and payments player in the UAE, is investing in innovation to make every user’s interaction with their bank exceptional,” said Panicos Demetriades, Vice President, Professional Services, NCR Financial Services. “When we first showcased this solution to mark the 50th anniversary of the ATM this year, the positive feedback from our leading financial institution customers in the UAE helped guide our decision to bring this to market.”

The execution of the crypto currency transaction is as simple as any other transaction at the ATM. It gives bank customers the choice to use either an ATM card for regular ATM transactions or just initiate a cardless session to complete a withdrawal transaction from their CoinHub cryptocurrency account. Once the customer is authenticated, the customer can then see his CoinHub account details and all linked cryptocurrency accounts. He/she may then choose any of their wallets, and enter the amount they want to withdraw. A confirmation screen is displayed and once the customer confirms, the notes are dispensed, and the chosen wallet debited.

About NCR Corporation

