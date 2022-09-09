Emirates NBD Launches Mega Foreign Exchange Customer Promotion

Cash prizes of AED 1 million each for two lucky winners, and 100 daily and 100 monthly winners

Every foreign exchange transaction will give customers a chance to win

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has announced the launch of its mega foreign exchange customer promotion, with over 9000 prizes on offer.

As a part of the three-month promotion, that will run from 01 September 2022 to 30 November 2022, individual and Business Banking customers making any foreign exchange transaction, across DirectRemit transfers, currency conversions and remittances, can win 100 daily prizes up to AED 500 each and 100 monthly prizes up to AED 50,000 each. In addition, one individual and one Business Banking customer stand the chance to win a grand prize of AED 1 million each.

Commenting on the launch of the of the campaign, Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head – Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said, “We continue to see a growing consumer preference for contactless and round-the-clock access to banking and payments via digital channels, a trend that gained popularity during the pandemic. Emirates NBD has a suite of products to support customers with their foreign exchange requirements – our digital channels including Mobile App and Online Banking for individuals, and businessONLINE platform for our Business Banking clients offer flexibility and convenience to perform various banking transactions anytime. To further encourage and support our customers, we are now launching a mega promotion that offers attractive prizes for all their personal or business related foreign exchange transactions.”