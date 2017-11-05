24/7 Drone Deliveries in Less Than 30 Minutes

Fetchr, Eniverse Technologies and Skycart announced today that they have joined forces to develop the very first autonomous drone delivery service in the region.

This latest partnership will allow Fetchr to further leverage its geolocation state-of-the-art technology to send packages on behalf of its customer base via a new autonomous channel.

“At its core Fetchr is a technology company, and this partnership represents a significant milestone for us as we work towards achieving Fetchr’s vision of enabling all deliveries through technology and disrupting the last mile delivery industry. These autonomous drones from Skycart will help us beat typical last mile challenges, and enhance the delivery experience of our customer while they are on the go,” said Idriss Al Rifai, Founder and CEO of Fetchr. “We are committed to collaborating with the concerned authorities in the UAE and become part of the country’s endeavours to be at the forefront of global innovation and implementation of such advanced technologies,” he added.

For his part, Mohammed Johmani, Founder and CEO of Eniverse Technologies, commented on the significance of this partnership: “Today we mark the launch of a long-term relationship with Fetchr. We are delighted to be the first company to implement this new modern technology in the UAE, especially with a like-minded firm such as Fetchr in which we see great future growth potentials.”

Skycart’s autonomous drones have the capacity of accommodating for different types of deliveries, and enable 24/7 deliveries in less than 30 minutes. This new collaboration will be a game changer in the e-commerce market as it will dramatically reduce the time needed between online purchases and package delivery at your doorstep.