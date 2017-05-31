Innovative Airport Sleep Lounge ‘sleep ‘n fly’ Opens at DXB

Passengers flying through Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) now have more options to get some rest with the launch of the sleep ‘n fly lounge, offering a total of 27 pods and cabins.

Scandinavian-designed for comfort and style, DXB’s new sleep lounge features 20 state-of-the-art ‘igloo’ sleep pods, plus seven premium double cabins with pull-out children’s beds.

Inspired by nature, sleep ’n fly provides an oasis of relaxation for a one-hour power nap, an entire night, or any duration in between.

Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President – Dubai Airports Commercial Group said: “The opening of sleep ‘n fly expands Dubai International’s existing range of rest and relaxation options, and is the latest in a line of personalised and engaging products we are rolling out to cater to the evolving needs of global travelers.”

Geoffrey Carrier, General Manager ONGROUND Hospitality, said: “After operating dedicated airport sleep lounges for several years now we have taken our unique concept to a new level at Dubai International. Having launched our new flagship sleep ’n fly lounge, we are very excited to be part of the amazing DXB experience, and we look forward to offering some much-needed rest to the ever-growing number of passengers passing through the airport.”

Located close to Gate A1 in Concourse A, the sleep ’n fly lounge provides more choice for passengers travelling through DXB, which also boasts five-star hotels. Pods and cabins can be reserved via www.sleep-n-fly.com and members of Priority Pass and LoungeKey are welcome.

Justin Banon, Director – Collinson Group, commented: ”Collinson Group is delighted to partner with sleep ’n fly and provide new options for Priority Pass, Priority Pass Select, and LoungeKey customers travelling through Dubai International. We continue to identify new options for travellers in airport terminals worldwide and the sleep pods provide a unique way to rest and unwind while waiting for their flight.”