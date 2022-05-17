Ten Unique Destinations Join FlyDubai’s Growing Network

• The Dubai-based carrier resumes flights to popular seasonal summer destinations from 23 June, flydubai grows its network to more than 100 destinations with the addition of Izmir, and Pisa and adds frequencies on existing routes

FlyDubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that it will operate flights to ten unique destinations from 23 June. This includes the launch of flights to the new destinations Izmir and Pisa as well as the resumption of operations to popular seasonal summer destinations such as Bodrum, Mykonos, Santorini, and Tivat.

Since the start of 2022, FlyDubai has launched flights to six destinations around its network including the start of flights to AlUla (ULH), its newest destination in Saudi Arabia, as well as the resumption of flights to its second point in Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW). The carrier grows its network to 100 destinations with the start of flights to ten additional destinations, with the focus on seasonal summer routes.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at FlyDubai, said: “We are pleased to see our network reach new heights with more destinations joining this summer. We have seen over the past few years the value in operating seasonal routes to cater to the growing demand for travel. Our strong business model and growing fleet have enabled us to offer our passengers more options for travel as well as to add capacity on existing routes including Budapest, Maldives, and Zanzibar. We look forward to the start of our operations to these beautiful destinations, which will be equally popular for passengers traveling from the UAE and from around our network.”

FlyDubai has grown its network in Central and Eastern Europe over the years to more than twenty destinations that include popular cities such as Belgrade, Budapest, Ljubljana, Prague, Naples, Sarajevo Salzburg, and Warsaw.

Over the summer, the carrier’s network in Europe will further grow with the start of flights to Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Pisa, Santorini, Tivat, and many more.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at FlyDubai, said: “We have seen growing demand from the destinations we operate to in Europe which has enabled us to add more weekly frequencies on our scheduled operations to Budapest, Catania, and Salzburg. We remain committed to connecting more underserved markets to the UAE and offering a reliable and comfortable experience to our passengers. Our enhanced cabin product available on the majority of our fleet, which features flat-bed seats in Business Class and a more comfortable seat in Economy Class, means that more passengers will enjoy the great value we offer to some of the region’s most attractive tourist destinations this summer.”

Since its launch in 2018, the Holidays by FlyDubai online portal has become a one-stop-shop for customers to browse for and book their holiday packages including flights and hotels with the option to add pre-packaged ancillary services.

Holidays by FlyDubai now offers affordable packages from 50 source markets across the FlyDubai network and more than 10,000 hotels from which customers can choose. FlyDubai passengers will be able to take advantage of the competitive Holidays by FlyDubai packages for their upcoming summer travel plans.