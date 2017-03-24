March Wealth Sentiment Index Score Reflects Increasing Optimism

Index score increases from 1020.52 in to 1024.61, up by 0.4%

FGB, one of the leading banks in the UAE, has announced the latest score of its Wealth Sentiment Index, which has increased from 1020.52 to 1,024.61 in March, up 0.4% from the previous month.

Mufazzal Kajiji, Global Head of Wealth Management and Affluent Banking, said: “I am very pleased to announce FGB’s March Wealth Sentiment Index score. The index reflects FGB’s commitment towards our wealth customers, and our continuous efforts to offer unique and innovative wealth services.”

IPSOS Head of Research Odisseas Trikaliotis, Senior Research Director noted: “The March index score reflects a positive outlook on the economy and confidence which stems from stable crude oil prices, an increase in the non-oil Purchasing Managers’ Index, the inflow of tourists to the country and an overall increase across global stock markets, on the back of positive economic news, primarily from the US.”

The FGB Wealth Sentiment Index, the first-of-its-kind for the UAE and MENA region, was launched in partnership with research agency, IPSOS, and insurance provider, Generali, in January 2017, and established to measure the prevailing mood of affluent investors in the UAE market, from a personal and business point of view. It is an indicator of the overall sentiment of the market, based on existing fundamental and economic factors.

FGB Wealth is committed to enabling customers to grow, protect or transfer their wealth through the help of dedicated wealth managers and a disciplined four-step wealth management programme. This includes understanding each customer’s needs and goals, assessing their risk profile, developing and implementing a complete financial plan and providing expert advice about any changes or new opportunities.