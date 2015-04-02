5 Ways to Earn Extra Money In Your Free Time

Whether you are struggling to pay the bills or looking to save for a summer holiday, a little extra cash is always welcomed. But forget about ads that promise easy ways to earn extra money – there’s no such thing! However, there are ways you can earn extra money – even if you don’t have a lot of skills and if you are in a tough economy.

This is probably the perfect time to earn extra money – the Internet has given us plenty of opportunities. But to start benefiting from it, you will need first to invest time, efforts, and sometimes a little finance. There’s always hard work behind real success, so you should be ready to give your time and probably your 8-hour sleep if you want to make money from absolutely legal activity beyond your fulltime job. Starting a small business is always an option, but freelancing is often the first step.