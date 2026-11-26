From Wednesday, 25 November to Sunday, 29 November, Dubai Harbour opens its pontoons to the city. The 32nd Dubai International Boat Show is a five-day evening out for residents, with superyachts, water sports and family activities ten minutes from Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

A date chosen for residents

This is the first November edition. The organisers dropped the planned April dates and made November the show’s permanent slot. The new timing falls in the cooler months, when residents spend more time outdoors, and only days before National Day on 2 December.

It also matches how residents spend their time off. In October, dnata Travel reported a 31% rise in UAE staycation bookings compared with last year, ahead of the school half-term. Dubai took 78% of those bookings, ahead of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Families spent more too, with average booking values up 6%. These numbers come from one travel company, not the whole market, but they point one way. More residents are choosing to holiday at home.

Your evening at the harbour

You don’t need to be shopping for a yacht to enjoy the show. The programme includes sailing experiences, water sports demonstrations, family activities, food and live entertainment.

Tickets start at AED 60 on Platinumlist. Doors open at 3pm every day. The show closes at 8pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and at 9pm on Friday and Saturday. If you hold a captain’s licence or a diving certificate, you get in free.

The hours suit a working week. You can drive over after the office, walk the marina at sunset and be home for dinner. No flight, no packing, no annual leave.

What’s on the water

Organiser material sent to Dubai Chronicle lists more than 300 companies and brands from 25 countries, and more than 100 yachts and watercraft. Fraser Yachts, a brokerage at the show, counts more than 200 boats and watercraft. We have not been able to confirm which figure is right.

Dubai Harbour sits between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters and can berth superyachts up to 160 metres long, according to YachtBuyer. The show has made its home here since 2022.

A long tradition of family days by the water

Dubai’s boat shows have welcomed residents for years. Back in November 2014, the at Dubai Creek Marina was free to enter. Families tried paddle-boarding, dragon boat racing and wakeboarding, climbed a rock wall and listened to live music. Boats from 16 to 90 feet sat on the berths beside them, and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club reported AED 15 million in sales at the year before’s edition.

Today’s show runs on a bigger scale. At the March 2023 edition, more than 44 new boats launched over the week, according to the show’s own press material. Gulf Craft reported selling both yachts it brought before the show ended. These are exhibitor and organiser claims, not audited sales.

Made in the UAE

The show also gives residents a close look at the UAE’s own boatbuilding industry. Gulf Craft, a homegrown yacht builder and regular exhibitor, brought back Erwin Bamps as chief executive in 2025. Bamps first ran the company from 2009 to 2019, when it grew from a family business into an international builder, according to his company biography.

Owning a boat here doesn’t end once you buy it. Gulf Craft’s Superyacht Service Centre handles refits, repairs, warranty work and maintenance. Captain Patricia Caswell runs the centre and serves as vice chair of the Leisure Marine Association, the industry body for leisure boating in the region. With service available locally, owners keep their boats in the UAE all year, and the money they spend stays here.

One place, the whole city

Dubai is a city of separate communities, often a long drive apart. A public event at one waterfront gives people from every neighbourhood a reason to meet in the same spot on the same evening. This week, families, yacht crews, divers, first-timers and longtime boat owners walk the same pontoons.

The show fits easily into a staycation. If you’re booking a couple of nights at a Palm Jumeirah or Dubai Marina hotel, the harbour is a short drive away. dnata Travel’s data shows beach resorts and hotels close to attractions draw the most domestic bookings, and Dubai Harbour sits next to both.

Residents’ spending carries on after the show. Restaurants, beach clubs, charter companies and water sports operators around the harbour all see more local visitors this week. Someone who tries sailing for the first time on Saturday could book a charter next month.

The show closes on Sunday, 29 November, three days before National Day. Next year, it returns to Dubai Harbour in November.