Gear Up for Dubai Fitness Challenge: What Changes in the 10th Edition

Dubai Fitness Challenge opens its 10th edition on 31 October, and the biggest change for active residents sits on the city’s northern coast: Dubai T100, the triathlon weekend inside the programme, leaves Jumeirah 3 Beach and Meydan Racecourse for Al Mamzar.

The challenge runs from 31 October to 29 November. Its premise holds from 2017. You commit to 30 minutes of exercise a day for 30 consecutive days. The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council organise the month, and they report more than 16 million participations across nine editions. The figure counts participations, not individual people, so a resident who joins every year adds to the total each time.

The calendar

Four flagship events anchor the month. Dubai Ride opens the programme on Sunday 1 November on Sheikh Zayed Road, with a 4km family route and a 12km course. Dubai Stand Up Paddle moves to Hatta on 7 and 8 November, with free sessions. Dubai Run returns on Sunday 22 November with 5km and 10km courses, a 6:30am start and a 9am cut-off. Dubai Yoga closes the month at Zabeel Park on 29 November.

The National reported a record 307,000 runners for Dubai Run 2025. Dubai Ride requires pre-registration, and organisers have yet to publish registration details for Dubai Run.

Beyond the flagships, three Fitness Villages and a network of Fitness Hubs run classes across the city. DET listed more than 25 hubs in 2025. The 2026 materials give no hub count, and Dubai Chronicle has not verified one.

Dubai T100 moves north

The triathlon weekend runs from 13 to 15 November, its third edition in Dubai. On 13 October, the Professional Triathletes Organisation reported more than 80 per cent of race entries sold with a month to go. The PTO has not published a total field size, so the share does not convert into a headcount.

The 2026 format differs from 2025 on three counts. The weekend shrinks from four days to three. The base moves from a beach start at Jumeirah 3 and a finish at Meydan Racecourse to a single start and finish at Al Mamzar. The distance menu grows.

Last year, amateurs chose between the Sprint Triathlon and the full T100. This year you get three options. The Sprint covers a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run. The Olympic distance, new for 2026, doubles each leg to 1.5km, 40km and 10km. The T100 distance covers 2km, 80km and 18km, the same 100km format the professionals race on the world tour. New Sprint and Olympic relays let a team split the swim, bike and run between members.

The swim starts off the Al Mamzar coastline. The bike leg follows the waterfront through the city’s historic districts, crosses Infinity Bridge and reaches Port Rashid, where the Queen Elizabeth 2 lies at berth. The run loops through Al Mamzar Park.

The professional race this year features a women’s field. The PTO describes it as some of the world’s leading female professional triathletes but has not released a start list. Dubai sits seventh on a nine-stop 2026 tour, which opened on the Gold Coast in March and closes in Qatar on 11 and 12 December.

Spectator entry at Al Mamzar is free, with cheer zones, food trucks and a Kids Zone on site.

How to plan your month

If you want to race, the entry figure sets your timeline. With more than 80 per cent of places gone by mid-October, the remaining entries may not last until race week. Registration and course maps sit at t100triathlon.com.

The calendar also lines up for a triathlon build. Dubai Ride on 1 November gives you a 12km session on closed roads 12 days before the T100 weekend. Dubai Stand Up Paddle in Hatta falls one week before it. Dubai Run on 22 November comes seven days after, and the 5km course matches the Sprint run distance.

If you prefer not to race, the 30 by 30 target still counts. A 30-minute walk, a class at a Fitness Hub or a morning at Zabeel Park for Dubai Yoga each meets the daily commitment. Registration for the challenge runs through dubaifitnesschallenge.com.