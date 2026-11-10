Dubai’s new property launches are growing in scale, as developers return to the market with large, distinctive projects. On Monday, November 9, alone, Nakheel and BEYOND Developments each launched a major residential community, one on the mainland near Jebel Ali and one on the Dubai Islands shoreline.

Palm Springs by Nakheel: Villas and Townhouses Near Palm Jebel Ali

Palm Springs by Nakheel is a community of villas and townhouses on the Dubai mainland, beside Sheikh Zayed Road and a metro station. Nakheel’s brochure places it 14 minutes by car from Palm Jebel Ali, 23 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport and 25 minutes from Palm Jumeirah.

The plan offers two home types. Rancho villas have four and five bedrooms with private gardens, courtyards and pools. Aliso townhouses have three and four bedrooms with private gardens. Nakheel brings water into the community instead of building on the coast. Canyon Park runs through the whole site as one landscape of streams, ponds, waterfalls and small sand beaches. Thousand Palms Country Club adds two restaurants, a gym, a beach pool and a sand beach, and Silver Spur Racquet Club adds courts, a gym and a pool.

Starting prices for Palm Springs of about AED 3.9 million circulated at the launch. At this level, the project enters well below the AED 18 million launch price of Nakheel’s first Palm Jebel Ali villas, and opens a family villa and townhouse product in the area at a lower price.

SHIONE by BEYOND: Beachfront Apartments on Dubai Islands

SHIONE by BEYOND is a beachfront apartment project inside SIORA, the developer’s masterplan on Dubai Islands. SIORA covers 2 million sq ft with 2.7 million sq ft of gross floor area, and BEYOND bases its planning on Japanese garden principles. The SHIONE brochure carries the Japanese character, meaning tide, in keeping with the masterplan’s theme. The project sits at the upper end of Dubai Islands off plan pricing.

Why Developers Are Launching Now

Demand explains the timing of these Dubai new property launches. According to Sterling Capital Real Estate, the Bay Estate project on Dubai Islands reportedly sold over 350 properties, including villas, townhouses and land plots, within just seven hours of its release. Starting prices were approximately AED 5.8 million. Once confirmed by final transaction records, this would represent a significant demonstration of demand for master planned waterfront properties.

With homes, hotels, beaches, retail and new bridges to Deira, Dubai Islands is developing into a new city within the city, and developers are following the buyers there.

Inside the Palm Springs and SHIONE Launch Events

Gergana of Sterling Capital Real Estate attended both launches.“At the Palm Springs launch, there were between 2,000 and 3,000 brokers in attendance, and more were stopped at the doors because there was no space left,” she said. “At BEYOND’s beachfront apartments, there was also a substantial number of brokers, even though the project is luxurious and a high ticket for Dubai Islands.”

Grade A Office Towers in Dubai Join the Cycle

The activity extends beyond residential property. In the past month, Dubai has seen several significant commercial launches. Ellington Properties and Al Hamra unveiled Berkeley Tower, an AED 2.8 billion Grade A office development of more than 60 floors in Business Bay. LMD launched the 87 storey Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, with handover due in Q2 2031. AHS Properties announced the USD 1.3 billion AHS Twin Towers on Sheikh Zayed Road, designed by Gensler, on the site of the former Shangri-La Dubai.

What Dubai’s New Property Launches Signal

The market has grown more selective, and developers have adjusted. Instead of standalone apartment towers, they are launching full communities with their own landscapes, amenities and identities, and Grade A offices on the city’s most established business corridor. Nakheel’s Palm Springs and BEYOND’s SHIONE target different buyers at different price points, but both rest on the same evidence: sellouts measured in hours on Dubai Islands and launch halls filled past capacity. Across this round of Dubai new property launches, buyers continue to commit capital where location, developer and concept stand apart from the rest of the market.