SME AI spending in the UAE reached five times its year-ago level in Q3 2026, with 29% of businesses now paying for at least one AI tool. The gap between leading and lagging sectors marks where the next growth sits.

UAE small and medium businesses spent five times more on artificial intelligence tools in the third quarter of 2026 than in the same quarter of 2025, according to the first SME Spend Index from Pemo, a Dubai spend management platform with more than 10,000 business clients.

The platform built the index from millions of anonymised card and bill payments. It measures what businesses paid for, not what they say they plan to buy.

Twenty-nine percent of businesses paid for at least one AI tool in the quarter. The platform’s first AI adoption report, published in April and drawn from early 2026 transactions across more than 6,000 businesses, put the figure at 12%. The two reports cover different sample sizes, so the jump shows direction rather than an exact like-for-like rise.

SME AI spending as a share of the budget

Measured against total budgets, the shift looks smaller. AI accounts for less than 1% of card spend. Within software, it now makes up about a quarter of all spend. AI spending rose fivefold year on year against 19% growth in overall software spending, the fastest rise of any category in the index.

The typical business paying for AI spent AED 268 a month. More businesses paid for AI tools (29%) than for hotel stays (17%) or flights (16%).

SME AI spending by sector

Behind the average, sectors move at different speeds. Technology companies lead. Half pay for AI, with a typical monthly bill of AED 880, more than three times the all-business figure of AED 268. Marketing agencies follow at 46% and commit a larger share of budget: AI accounts for 6% of their card spend against 5% at technology firms.

Real estate firms (38%) and professional services firms (35%) sit above the all-business rate of 29%. Construction (17%) and hospitality (16%) trail, at around one business in six.

The provider split is close. Anthropic leads by number of paying firms in technology, real estate and professional services. OpenAI leads in media, events, healthcare and construction. By value, the former ranks first in most sectors. The index does not publish provider spend figures.

Read more: AI is Transforming How Dubai Does Business

Where the policy sits

The sector gap sits against a national policy aimed at every part of the economy. The UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 sets the target. The index release cites the federal Agentic AI Project, which aims to move half of federal government sectors, services and operations to AI-driven models within two years.

While SMEs buy subscription tools, larger organisations built their own applications in November. Dubai Airports ran a three-day hackathon from 13 to 15 November, where 50 students aged 16 to 22 built AI prototypes for airport operations. A team from the American University of Sharjah won AED 50,000 of a AED 120,000 prize pool for a prototype which flags gate equipment faults and ranks them by likely impact on guests and gate capacity.

The same pattern reached safety and defence. At the HSE MENA 2026 forum in Dubai, facilities firm Farnek presented an AI safety management platform in which a technician reviews every agent suggestion before the system saves it. In Abu Dhabi, Open Innovation AI and TACTICA AI launched a collaboration on sovereign agentic AI for defence and critical infrastructure.

Read more: Five AI Trends Set to Drive UAE Enterprises in 2026

The listing behind the leading provider

Policy and enterprise projects set the direction, and capital markets now price it. The provider at the top of the index by value entered public markets three weeks after the index appeared, pricing its Nasdaq IPO at $83 a share on 18 November, above its $70 to $78 range, Bloomberg, Reuters and CNBC reported. The price values the company at about $1.5tn on a fully diluted basis, the Financial Times reported. A further $26bn private placement from a group of technology companies closed at the IPO price.

Its filing offered 825 million shares, worth about $68.5bn at $83. deVere Group puts the final sale at around 980 million shares and $81.3bn. The company has not confirmed the final share count, and Dubai Chronicle has not independently verified the $81.3bn figure.

Nigel Green, chief executive of the advisory firm, expects investors to sell other technology stocks, bonds and cash funds to pay for their allocations over several weeks. He names smaller growth companies and businesses listed earlier in 2026 as the holdings most exposed to forced selling.

Angeline Ong, senior technical analyst at IG, looks past the cash squeeze to margins. She cites roughly $448bn of compute commitments through 2030 and price competition from xAI, Meta and Google.

What SME AI spending shows about adoption and opportunity

Back in the SME budget, AI spending points one way. AI has moved from trial to recurring cost for a large share of UAE SMEs. A fivefold rise in spend, a quarter of all software budgets and a typical bill of AED 268 a month describe a paid tool inside daily operations, not a pilot.

Adoption remains uneven, and the unevenness is the opportunity. Half of technology firms pay for AI, against one in six construction and hospitality businesses. Lifting those two sectors to the 29% market rate would take a rise of 12 to 13 percentage points, in the same operational fields where the airport and facilities projects above aim their tools.

The entry cost stays low. AI takes less than 1% of card spend, and 71% of businesses pay for no AI tool at all. For software vendors, integrators and consultancies, the largest open market sits in those businesses and in the trailing sectors. If price competition among providers holds, as the IG analysis expects, buyers gain more capacity for the same monthly bill while providers carry the margin pressure.

The next quarterly edition, covering Q4 2026, is due in January 2027, with sector editions alongside the main release.