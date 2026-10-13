UAE Wealth Reaches US$3.6 Trillion as Middle Tier Gains

UAE Wealth Is Growing Fastest Among Households With US$1 Million to US$20 Million

Households holding US$1 million to US$20 million will control 31.5% of UAE financial wealth by 2030, up from 29.3% in 2025, according to Boston Consulting Group’s Global Wealth Report 2026. No other segment gains as much share. Tomorrow, the RISE Summit opens at Dubai World Trade Centre with more than 250 institutional investors, sovereign funds and developers, and a programme built around large-scale capital.

The size of the pool

BCG puts UAE net wealth at US$3.6 trillion in 2025, up 12.7% from US$3.2 trillion a year earlier. Real assets account for US$2.4 trillion, financial wealth for US$1.4 trillion, and liabilities for US$220 billion. Real assets already make up about 63% of gross wealth. BCG projects them to reach US$4.2 trillion by 2030, growing at 11.5% a year against 8.7% for financial wealth. In BCG’s own forecast, more UAE wealth ends up in property and other physical assets each year.

These are projections, and BCG expects slower growth over the next one to two years before a recovery later in the decade. The figures cover the whole country, not Dubai alone.

Who holds it

BCG counts about 500 residents with more than US$100 million in assets, rising to around 800 by 2030. Their share of financial wealth barely moves, from 26.3% to 26.5%. Individuals with US$20 million to US$100 million grow from about 2,700 to 4,200, with their share edging from 7.4% to 7.6%.

The shift sits one tier lower. About 200,000 residents hold between US$1 million and US$20 million, and their share rises by 2.2 percentage points as more wealth accumulates in this bracket. The affluent and mass segments lose share over the same period.

Where it sits

Currency and deposits account for US$471.8 billion, about a third of UAE financial wealth. UAE residents hold US$468.4 billion booked abroad. Together the two figures come to about US$940 billion, though BCG does not say whether they overlap. In the other direction, international clients hold US$721 billion booked in the UAE, up 11.1% on the year.



What RISE puts on the table

The summit frames itself around where capital moves next. Omar Bu Shehab, director general of the Dubai Land Department, opens the day. Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar speaks on building through the market cycle. RERA chief executive Abdulla Al Shehhi covers transparency and investor protection.

The timing tests the pitch. BCG’s wealth figures run to the end of 2025. Dubai Land Department data show 2026 property sales above AED 380 billion in the first nine months, about 23% below the same period last year. Wealth grew, and this year’s sales value has not kept pace.

What this means for how you live

If you sit in the US$1 million to US$20 million bracket, you belong to the segment BCG expects to gain most. Your choice is whether cash in a deposit account becomes a family home, a second residence or a rental unit, and in which city. The RERA session on investor protection bears more directly on this choice than the sessions on sovereign capital flows.

UAE wealth is large, growing, and shifting toward households with US$1 million to US$20 million. A third of financial wealth sits in deposits. The summit’s audience is institutional, but the growth in the BCG data belongs to households. For Dubai property, the question tomorrow is whether developers and regulators build for the 200,000, not the 500.