Mortgages now make up 40 percent of property transaction value in Ras Al Khaimah, the highest share of any emirate. In the first half of 2026, the emirate registered AED1.16 billion in mortgages out of AED2.89 billion in total transactions.

The figures come as off plan apartments on Al Marjan Island and in Mina Al Arab reach handover, with final payments falling due. Over the same period, the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort moved its opening to September 2027, and resale listings for units nearing completion include asking prices below the original purchase price.

Ras Al Khaimah leads the UAE on mortgage share

Ras Al Khaimah recorded AED2.89 billion in real estate transactions in the first half of 2026. Mortgages accounted for AED1.16 billion of the total, against AED1.35 billion in sales and AED380 million in property waivers.

Emirate Period Mortgage share of value Ras Al Khaimah H1 2026 40% Abu Dhabi 9 months 2026 27% Dubai 10 months 2026 26% Sharjah 9 months 2026 22%

Average values differ between the two categories. Each sale in Ras Al Khaimah averaged about AED1.06 million across 1,274 transactions. Each mortgage averaged about AED2.5 million across 463 transactions. The average mortgage is about 2.4 times the average sale.

The official data does not split mortgages between off plan and ready stock.

Handovers arrive before the casino does

Wynn Al Marjan Island, the integrated resort under construction on Al Marjan Island, was previously scheduled to open in early 2027. In its second quarter results on 4 August 2026, Wynn Resorts announced the resort will open in September 2027.

Off plan listings on Al Marjan Island often reference the resort, with titles such as “Near Casino” and “Wynn view”. Many payment plans place a large balance at completion. A typical structure on the island asks for 20 percent on booking, 30 percent during construction and 50 percent on handover.

Several projects in Mina Al Arab list handover in Q4 2026, about nine months before the resort’s new opening date. Resale listings for some of these units advertise prices below the original purchase price and “motivated sellers”.

At handover, buyers on such plans settle the remaining balance in cash, through a mortgage, or by selling the unit.

Dubai mortgages up 14 percent in nine months

Analyses of Dubai Land Department data put mortgage registrations for the first nine months of 2026 between AED150.2 billion and AED151.1 billion, up about 14 percent from AED132.21 billion a year earlier . For the first ten months, mortgages reached AED163.8 billion out of AED624.8 billion in total transactions.

Off plan sales reached AED196.38 billion across 90,760 transactions over the same ten months. The Dubai Land Department has not published an official off plan figure for September 2026 alone, and private analyses of the month give different counts.

Mortgage registrations also include refinancing and other secured lending, as mortgage platform Holo notes, so they do not measure new purchases alone.

Bank lending outpaces deposits

UAE banks grew lending faster than deposits in 2026, according to their own results. ADCB grew net loans 16 percent in the first nine months to AED469 billion, while customer deposits rose 12 percent. Emirates NBD grew loans 27 percent to AED833 billion, or 18 percent excluding India’s RBL Bank, with deposits up 19 percent, or 12 percent excluding RBL.

At the half year, Dubai Islamic Bank reported net financing up 7 percent to AED281 billion and customer deposits up 2 percent to AED327 billion since the start of 2026 . Commercial Bank of Dubai reported customer deposits of AED107.7 billion at the end of June, up 0.6 percent year on year.

The Central Bank’s Financial Institution Resilience Package, launched in March 2026, lets affected borrowers defer loan repayments for up to six months without the loan being classed as a default. By 30 July, banks had deferred repayments on AED13.5 billion in loans for 135,031 customers.

Off plan investors at handover

If you cannot cover the handover payment in cash, a bank mortgage costs less than selling at a loss. The Central Bank’s base rate stands at 3.9 percent after a 25 basis point rise in September 2026. Mortgage rates sit above it, as many variable rate home loans track EIBOR plus the bank’s margin. Inflation runs higher: Dubai’s consumer prices rose 5.54 percent year on year in August, according to Dubai Statistics Center data. With prices rising faster than the base rate, the real cost of borrowing stays low, while a sale below the purchase price fixes the loss for good. A mortgage keeps the unit, and the choice to sell later, in your hands as the Wynn resort moves toward its September 2027 opening.