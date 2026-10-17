Where UAE Travellers Go Next, and Why

UAE searches for Van, a lake city in eastern Türkiye, rose 2,607% in a year, the steepest climb Skyscanner recorded from this market. Van sits on a new travel map. Residents here plan more trips, pick each place for one clear reason, and pay more for the seat to get there. A survey of 1,000 UAE adults for the same report found 92% plan to travel abroad as much or more in 2027.

Here is where people are heading, and what draws them.

For silence: Van, Bishkek and Aktau

Searches from the UAE to Bishkek rose 137% and to Aktau, on Kazakhstan’s Caspian coast, 189%. A lake, a mountain capital and an open shoreline give you three distinct ways to switch off. Among Gen Z travellers in the UAE, 18% plan to disconnect as fully as they can on their next trip. If quiet is your goal, these three take you well away from the familiar Istanbul and Tbilisi circuit.

For value: Izmir, Shanghai and Krabi

Average fares from the UAE to Izmir fell 46% year on year, to Shanghai 44% and to Sydney 26%. Krabi appears on both the trending and best value lists, with fares down 24% and searches up 88%. Currency matters as much as the fare. Among UAE travellers who weigh exchange rates, 59% have switched destination because another currency made a trip cheaper. Before you book, check the dirham against every name on your shortlist.

For access: China and Vietnam

China rose seven places among Middle East travellers’ favourite destinations, on an 18% rise in searches. Every GCC passport now enters China visa free. Trip reports custom tour bookings from the UAE up 1,023.53%, and Beijing took 29.27% of them, ahead of Shanghai at 12.56% and Chengdu at 8.44%. Its data also shows UAE searches for first and business class up 110.81% in the first half of 2026, against 99% globally.Vietnam also rose seven places, on a 17% rise in searches, after Etihad launched the first direct Abu Dhabi to Hanoi service in November 2025, six times a week. Searches for Da Nang rose 77%. Gulf nationals still need a visa for Vietnam, so apply before you book flights.

For half-term: Spain, the beach and home

dnata Travel reports half-term sales to Spain up 65% and to the United States up 6%, with France and Japan also ahead of last year. The Maldives, Mauritius and Thailand lead nearby beach bookings. Finland draws early enquiries from travellers who want cooler weather.

Many families stay in the country. Staycation bookings rose 31%, and Dubai took 78% of them, followed by Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Yas Island and Palm Jumeirah lead hotel demand, and all-inclusive beach resorts draw families who want one bill for the week. Across the region this year, domestic hotel bookings up 37% and international hotel bookings down 9%.

For training: hotels with real gyms

Among Gen Z respondents in the UAE, 49% would choose one hotel over another for its fitness facilities. ClassPass data shows Pilates accounts for 42% of overseas bookings by its members. If you train at home, check the hotel gym and the nearest studio before you commit to the room.

What your neighbours do

Egypt has led Wego’s ranking of Middle East travellers’ destinations for twelve consecutive years, ahead of India and Saudi Arabia. Saudi nationals flying to Egypt make up 19.6% of all international travel by Gulf nationals. Emirati travellers send 10.8% of their international trips to Europe, the highest share among the six GCC nationalities, and spread the rest more evenly than any of their neighbours. Fares have settled too. Average fares peaked in June at 23% above last year and returned to within 1% by August.

Packing for two climates

This season’s shortlist splits by climate. Linen and light cotton suit the Maldives, Krabi and Izmir. Wool and layers suit Bishkek, Van and Finland. If your trip pairs a Palm Jumeirah staycation with a cooler long-haul leg, Rue Royale at Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach takes weekly resort wear arrivals and covers the warm half of the case.

What it costs

The World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2026 found 101 of 110 economies improved their tourism conditions since 2024, yet travel became less affordable in three of four. With fares back near last year’s levels, autumn gives you a cleaner price comparison than the summer did.