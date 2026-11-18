Every price in a Dubai shop includes the rent behind the counter. When a landlord raises the rent on a boutique, a café or a pharmacy, the owner either absorbs the increase or passes it on at the till. Salaries, meanwhile, move once a year.

Inflation is running ahead of pay

Dubai’s annual inflation reached 5.5% in October 2026, up from 5.0% in September, according to the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment. It peaked at 5.7% in June. Housing stayed the largest contributor through the summer, adding 2.8 percentage points to headline inflation in July. In October, transport overtook housing as the biggest driver for the first time in four years, after successive petrol price increases.

Pay growth sits lower. Recruitment surveys put average base salary increases in the UAE for 2026 between 1.6% and 3.4%. Salary reviews come once a year, while prices move every month.

Commercial rent and the shelf price

Retail rents in Dubai rose between 4.4% and 5.9% year on year in the first half of 2026, according to commercial real estate brokerages. In the first quarter, annual increases reached 12.6% in Business Bay, 12.5% in Downtown Dubai, 12.2% in Jumeirah Village Circle and 10.8% on Palm Jumeirah. Listing data published in August showed average retail rents in Deira up 61.5% and in Jumeirah Village Circle up 33.4%. At the top of the market, Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall ranks as the 11th most expensive retail location in the world, with rents up 9% in a year.

A shop owner prices goods to cover rent, staff, stock and service charges. Rent falls due whether or not customers walk in, and an increase at renewal feeds into the price of goodsInflationon the shelf.

The pace of new openings has slowed. New retail leases in Dubai fell 26.3% in the first half of 2026, while renewals rose 1.5%, according to Cavendish Maxwell. Existing tenants are staying put, and fewer new businesses are signing.

How Dubai’s rent rules work today

Dubai regulates rents through Law No. 26 of 2007, amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, and Decree No. 43 of 2013. The decree applies to all leased property, commercial units included, and ties the permitted increase at renewal to how far the current rent sits below the RERA rental index.

Current rent against the index average Maximum increase at renewal Within 10% No increase 11% to 20% below 5% 21% to 30% below 10% 31% to 40% below 15% More than 40% below 20%

A landlord must give 90 days’ notice before the contract expires to change the rent. To end a lease at expiry, the landlord must give 12 months’ notice through a notary public or registered mail, on grounds such as demolition, major renovation, personal use or sale.

Three features shape how these rules play out for business tenants. The Dubai Land Department’s AI powered Smart Rent Index covers residential property, so commercial units rely on broader benchmarks. Commercial leases often set a fixed rent or a fixed annual increase in the contract itself. Retail tenants also pay for their own fit out, an investment planned over several years, against a 12 month termination notice.

What others are doing

Abu Dhabi freezes rent increases

In June 2026, Abu Dhabi introduced a temporary ban on rent increases for all existing leases across residential, commercial and industrial property.

The federal government targets price transparency

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism launched its Essential Goods Prices Platform in April 2026. The platform tracks 33 product categories: 17 essential consumer goods and 16 other commodities. It monitors prices in real time across 12 major physical retail outlets, publishes the minimum and maximum price at each outlet, and lets shoppers build a custom grocery basket before pointing them to the lowest cost option.

On 11 November, the Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with Amazon UAE, which became the first e-commerce retailer on the platform. Shoppers can now compare essential goods prices across physical and online channels in one place. The Ministry links the initiative to consumer protection, fair competition and its We the UAE 2031 vision.

The platform monitors what shoppers pay at the shelf. The rent behind the shelf sits outside its scope.

Where retail is heading

Research released in Dubai on 17 November by Mars Gulf points to a split in how people will shop over the next decade. Based on more than 180,000 global data signals, with the UAE among the top contributing markets, the study expects AI assistants to handle routine purchases such as grocery restocking, while physical stores and digital platforms turn into destinations people choose to visit for discovery and entertainment.

The figures behind the forecast: AI referrals to e-commerce brands rose 752% year on year during the 2025 holiday season, 39% of consumers expect personalised online experiences, and immersive brand spaces are growing 15.3% a year. The findings are global and carry no separate UAE breakdown.

Both channels operate at scale in the UAE. Dubai Chambers projects the UAE retail market at US$75 billion in 2026, including US$10.8 billion in e-commerce. Experience-led formats have already appeared in Dubai, such as a snacking concept with sampling, games and product pairings at Union Coop’s Mirdif store.

If routine baskets move online, physical stores will compete on experience. An experience-led store needs floor space, design and staff, and all three add to the fixed cost of rent.

The bigger picture

Dubai’s retail mix spans luxury flagships and neighbourhood grocers, often a few streets apart. Rising commercial rent, inflation above 5% and annual pay reviews meet at one point: the price on the shelf. Abu Dhabi has chosen a rent freeze. The federal government has chosen price transparency. Retailers are rethinking what a physical store is for.

Expensive is not for everyone. How these pressures settle will shape who can afford to open a shop in Dubai, and who can afford to shop in one.