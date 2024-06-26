OMNIYAT Group Unveils Ambitious AED 100B Portfolio Plans for Next Five Years

OMNIYAT plans to increase its total ultra-luxury real estate portfolio value to AED 50B.

OMNIYAT GROUP’s commitment includes AED 50B in new real estate divisions targeting multiple segments in the market.

OMNIYAT, Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate leader, has announced a new chapter in its remarkable journey with the unveiling of a new corporate structure led by the newly-formed OMNIYAT GROUP. Founded as an umbrella to drive success across its branded companies, OMNIYAT GROUP has announced an AED 100B total group portfolio target over the next five years and committed AED 50B in portfolio value for new ventures across diversified real estate sectors.

OMNIYAT was founded in 2005 by Executive Chairman Mahdi Amjad, a visionary pioneer in the Dubai real estate sector. Established with the ambition to revolutionize the Dubai property market by creating unique living experiences, OMNIYAT has continuously raised the standards in real estate ever since.

OMNIYAT will continue to accelerate its impressive growth trajectory, with a commitment to expand its footprint in the ultra-luxury real estate segment with a total portfolio to reach AED 50B.

From day one, the policy of strategic diversification has empowered the Group to drive forward into different market segments. In line with this policy, OMNIYAT GROUP will soon announce a new real estate company, set to be launched in Q3 2024, part of a commitment targeted for AED 50B in new real estate divisions targeting multiple segments in the market. Having perfected the understanding of market demands and wider audiences, this led the group to continuously deliver on its bold vision to be “the best in class, in every class.”

The announcement marks a significant milestone as the OMNIYAT GROUP proudly reinforces its commitment to contribute in reshaping the real estate landscape both in Dubai and the wider region.

Commenting on the launch, Founder and Executive Chairman Mahdi Amjad said: “Nineteen years ago, I founded OMNIYAT with a clear mission to achieve the unprecedented in Dubai’s real estate sector. A city of superlatives, Dubai is globally renowned for its remarkable story of progress and achievement, and we wanted to bring iconic projects to Dubai’s skyline that stood apart for their design, innovation, and artistry.”

“Encouraged by the UAE’s robust growth and long-term vision and inspired by the success of our ultra-luxury OMNIYAT brand, I am establishing OMNIYAT GROUP to invest in other brands and companies to address different segments of the UAE’s strong growing real estate market with an uncompromising principle of ‘Best in class, in every class’ we address.”

“Today, OMNIYAT GROUP has been announced to drive forward our mission to elevate the people at the heart of our business and contribute to a better life and environment for all stakeholders, employees, clients, and their loved ones. Guided by an unwavering commitment to excellence, OMNIYAT GROUP will continuously strive to raise standards and curate experiences that make life better, in every sector we engage in.”

Embracing an ecosystem approach, the group will leverage its unparalleled network of global talent to drive transformative change in the way residents experience urban living, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.