Celebrate Pinktober In The Most Stylish Way Possible At Lapita, Dubai Parks And Resorts

This October sees the incredibly worthwhile Breast Cancer Awareness Month roll out globally, with the Al Jalila Foundation’s #PINKTober campaign raising vital funds for their breast cancer program.

Support an amazing cause while relaxing in a Pacific island-themed paradise with the exclusive Pinktober Staycation that sees 50% of the room rate donated to the Al Jalila Foundation.

Available from 1st October – 31st October, this one-of-a-kind staycation includes an overnight stay in a beautifully adorned, Pinktober themed Deluxe Room complete with pink furniture, flowers, and amenities.

Guests will also enjoy a delicious buffet breakfast in the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Kalea, with a choice of one theme park visit to either Legoland,

Motiongate, Bollywood Parks or Legoland Waterpark with single entry, also included. Unwind and de-stress with a rejuvenating 60-minute selected treatment in the resplendent Ola Spa.

Additionally, the whole month of October will see pink mocktails and pastries served in the beautiful and relaxed setting of Lapita’s Lobby Lounge, Palama with a percentage of profits being donated to the Al Jalila Foundation.

This Pinktober choose Lapita as your majestic haven of escapism, whether you’re opting for the unforgettable Pinktober Staycation or savoring the flavours from the exclusive Pinktober menu at Palama, we promise to transport every guest to a tropical paradise, sprinkled with the magic of Polynesia.

STAYCATION WITH A PINK DONATION

WHAT: A staycation in Pinktober themed Deluxe Room with pink furniture, flowers, and amenities with 50% of the room rate donated to Al Jalila foundation. The experience also includes:

Breakfast at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Kalea.

A choice of one theme park visit to either Legoland, Motiongate, Bollywood Parks or Legoland Waterpark with single entry.

60-minute selected spa treatment at The Ola Spa (booking is required).

WHEN: 1st October – 31st October

WHERE: Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts.

PRICE: Starting at AED 1132++ for Deluxe Room on Double Occupancy

CLUSTER CODE: ES7 must be used/quoted to avail of the offer

PINKTOBER AT PALAMA LOUNGE

WHAT: For the whole month of October, pink mocktails and pastries will be available for purchase in Palama with a percentage of profits being donated to the Al Jalila Foundation.

WHEN: 1st – 31st October

WHERE: Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts

PRICE: As per a la carte menu

About LAPITA, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection Hotels

LAPITA hotel is the UAE’s only Pacific island-themed family resort and the only hotel located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s leading theme park destination.

An award-winning hotel, Lapita has been recognized in the Bayut – Your Home Your Choice Awards 2021 as the Best Boutique Hotel in Dubai, reinforcing its position as a unique and exceptional destination.

With 504 rooms including 60 suites and three villas, three food and beverage outlets, two lagoon-style pools with a lazy river, spa, and health club, plus an impressive kid’s club, Lapita is the perfect destination to make unforgettable memories with the family. Every detail of LAPITA hotel is made with the magic of

Polynesia in its soul and the spirit of ‘aloha’ in its service, transporting guests to a tropical island on arrival. From the thatched-roof to the bamboo-lined ceilings and tribal furnishings, every detail is authentic.

The hotel offers a dedicated conference centre with a 710sqm ballroom, as well as six meeting rooms and event facilities for companies who don’t want to do business as usual.

LAPITA is part of the Autograph Collection Hotels, a collection of individuals, independent hotels selected by Marriott for their ability to create one-of-a-kind guest memories through enriching travel experiences. The hotel’s name was inspired by the pre-historic Pacific Ocean people and their journey and settlement into the islands, known as the Lapita movement.

Facts