UAE Climate Tech Calls for Action to Transform, Decarbonize and Future-Proof Economies

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure said: “Thanks to the wise leadership’s vision, the UAE continues to drive efforts towards reaching the goal of net-zero by fostering cross-border, cross-sectoral partnerships. These partnerships can accelerate the development and adoption of innovative decarbonization technologies. The UAE Climate Tech aligns with this priority and will strongly support the country’s climate ambitions and commitments.”

He added, “At the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, we aim to contribute to the UAE’s net-zero drive by closely collaborating with our partners. We will leverage advanced climate-smart technologies in the energy, infrastructure, housing, and transportation sectors, in line with the UAE’s objectives for the next 50 years.”

HE Salem bin Khaled Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth said: “At the intersection of culture and climate lies a unique opportunity to create a more sustainable future for our planet. We must work together to reduce the impact of climate change on the world’s cultural heritage and preserve traditional and indigenous practices. I hope platforms like the Climate Tech Conference will help initiate the dialogue to safeguard valuable traditional knowledge and bring it into the spotlight. The UAE is proud to lead the charge in this direction highlighting our commitment to climate critical sectors.”

HE Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade said: “Today, more than 70 percent of the UAE’s economy is non-oil based. We are also one of the world’s leading investors in renewable energy, not just at home but across the developing world. These economic diversification and energy transition ambitions, however, require both a constant pursuit of new technologies and a clear understanding of how such technologies can be adopted on a mass scale. The UAE Climate Tech Forum, organized by ADNOC and Masdar, is playing an increasingly important part in these efforts and, as such, is the ideal example of how the UAE takes a progressive, next-generational approach towards achieving our obligations under the Paris Agreement. I look forward to supporting the forum and welcoming future technologies into the UAE ecosystem.”

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, said: “Promoting and accelerating climate action is a strategic priority for the UAE. We are working to drive decarbonization and sustainable growth through an integrated ecosystem with policy, technology, access to finance and public, private and international partnerships as the main enablers.

“As part of Operation 300Bn, we launched the Technology Transformation Program to promote the adoption and development of technology applications and solutions to drive efficiencies, accelerate decarbonization across the entire industrial value chain, and drive sustainable industrial growth.

We are also investing in R&D to drive technological advancements in key areas including hydrogen, CCUS, desalination, digital technology and smart mobility solutions in order to phase out fossil fuel emissions and create the green industries of the future.”

Her Excellency added: “The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in partnership with ADNOC and Masdar, is hosting the UAE Climate Tech forum to showcase the UAE’s trajectory towards decarbonization and Net Zero and the role that climate technologies play in accelerating this path.

The forum is an important regional and international platform for policy makers, technology leaders, climate experts and industry players to come together and explore the promising potential and investment opportunities of climate technologies and green industries in line with the Year of Sustainability and the UAE’s preparations to host COP28.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) said:“Reaching net zero by 2050 will require new technologies, many of which must be developed by industries working together. At UAE Climate Tech we will discuss what we have achieved through our more than three decades of technology development at EGA, and what more must be done”.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Development Bank said: “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing our world today, and its impact is far-reaching. As we approach COP28 in Dubai Expo City this November, the UAE Climate Tech platform presents an opportunity for us to showcase the power of cross-sectoral collaboration in the fight against climate change. At Emirates Development Bank, we believe that financing renewables and energy efficiency is critical to achieving the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 goals and driving sustainable development in line with global efforts. Our participation in this event allows us to connect with industry leaders, finance experts, and technology innovators to accelerate the shift towards cleaner sources of energy and a decarbonized economy. We are excited to share our vision and commitment to supporting the global fight against climate change and to collaborate with like-minded individuals and organizations to create a sustainable future for all.”