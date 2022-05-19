Dubai’s Museum of the Future, Binance NFT Launch The Most Beautiful NFTs in the Metaverse

Dubai’s Museum of the Future has entered into a collaboration with Binance NFT, the NFT marketplace of Binance, the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. Through this collaboration, the Museum aims to develop and launch a range of digital products on the blockchain, starting with their first-ever NFT collection – The Most Beautiful NFTs in the Metaverse.

The Museum, which launched only a few weeks ago, is already making a significant impact with visitors, with tickets and Museum Future Talks series sold out days in advance.

With this announcement to collaborate with Binance NFT, the Museum of the Future cements its position to develop assets within fields of NFTs, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain, the future of mixed reality, mobility, the metaverse and other future technologies.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications said, “Museum of the Future’s partnership with the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem player makes a significant contribution towards Dubai’s plans to establish a new international digital asset ecosystem, which will, in turn, generate long-term economic growth within the digital economy.”

Lath Carlson, Executive Director of Museum of the Future, said “This exciting project is the first of many future ventures that will see us working with the world’s brightest minds and construct high-impact developments that will shape the future.”

The Museum of the Future is developing a range of virtual assets and will pioneer development in the crypto-technology space. The first NFT drop is set to be announced in the coming weeks, with the collection to be intrinsically linked to ‘The Most Beautiful Building on Earth’, aiming to set new standards for NFTs worldwide.

Helen Hai, Head of Binance NFT said “We are honoured to partner with the Museum of the Future in Dubai, a truly unique and innovative concept. We look forward to working with the Museum to develop industry-leading digital products that enhance the growth of the industry and promote adoption of blockchain within the region.”

To pre-register for further announcements and join the exclusive Museum of the Future NFT early Registration of Interest (ROI) list, visit nft.motf.ae