Dubai Real Estate Market – A Magnet for Europeans, American Investors

Investors from Spain, Austria, Serbia and Montenegro, USA, Canada, Equador and Mexico will take part in the International Property Show (IPS) 2022. To be held March 24 – 26, 2022 in Dubai International Exhibitions and Conventions Centre, IPS 2022 serves as a powerful platform that connects local and international real estate developers with real estate investors from all over the world.

“Global city status, excellent infrastructure, world-class facilities and easy visa options are just a few among several factors that attract global investors to Dubai property market,” says Dawood Al Shezawi, President of Strategic Exhibition and Conference and Head of Organizing Committee of International Property Show 2022. “We are extremely delighted for the great response of international investors to take part in the show and explore the investment opportunities offered.”

Some of the key delegates visiting include David Moya Allvarez, CEO- Business Principal Properties, Spain; Carlos Martinez-Jarabo, CEO Admentum, Spain; Martin Moassler, Managing Director Science Park Graz, Austria; Slavisa Pesic, Owner Riznica, Serbia; Veljko Nikolic, CEO, Pegaz Real Estate, Serbia; Nikola Perovicazz; Managing Director, SEEUROPE CONSULT, Montanegro; Santiago Gangotena, Founder and Chanceller Universidad San Franscisco De Quito, Equador; Daniel Silverman Vice President FDI, Investissement Québec International, Canada; Mario García Dávila, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, AngelHub Ventures, Mexico; Fernanda Cardoso, Realtor Tampa bay key, USA and Luciane Serifovic, CEO Luxian International Realty, USA.

Al Shezawi said: “These investors are part of an international delegation of more than 600 global High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) real estate investors who will also take part in IPS 2022. The global delegation programme aims at exploring new opportunities for real estate investment in Dubai, where investors will undergo a series of intensive presentations and meetings.”

Representing various countries in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Africa, the delegation will represent a qualitative addition to the portfolio of visitors to IPS 2022.

As per reports Dubai’s real estate market recorded 84,772 transactions representing a value of AED300 billion in 2021. There was a 65 per cent growth in the number of transactions and a 71 per cent increase in value compared to 2020.

A total of 52,415 investors concluded 72,207 new investments in 2021 worth AED148 billion representing a 73.7 per cent growth in the number of investments, a 65.6 per cent rise in the number of investors, and a 100 per cent increase in the value of investments compared to 2020.

As per statistics, there were 6,897 investors from the GCC that registered 8,826 investments worth over AED16.88 billion. A total of 6,097 Arab investors recorded 7,538 investments, with a value exceeding AED12.4 billion.

Dubai’s real estate sector also attracted as many as 38,318 foreign investors, who concluded 51,553 new investments worth over AED99 billion.

International property developers participating at IPS 2022 can access a wide range of investors via Country Pavilions, a special zone dedicated to non-UAE based property developers. It comes with special package rates for prime exhibition spaces which is a cost-effective way to promote real estate projects and developments. The show features viable real estate investments in specific countries. Each country will have an exclusive slot to discuss real estate investment opportunities in their country and win the nod of top-tier investors and mega developers to consider their country as their next destination for investment.